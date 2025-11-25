To the aghast onlooker, hippie Terence McKenna, author of The Stone Ape Theory, or new age pundit David Icke, author of The Robot’s Rebellion, seem to fall a brick short of a load: How can they possibly believe their own bullshit? The short answer is, of course, they don’t. But they know bullshit™ sells.

Why they do it

Man has to eat. To eat, man has to earn. To earn, ways have to be found. Stories sell. Wonderful tales sell. Science fiction sells. Barefaced lies sell. The taller the story, the longer the queue. The intention of the charlatans is to sell whatever their audiences wanted to hear. McKenna’s hippie readers wanted to hear that evolution™ was triggered by early humans sucking on psychedelic mushrooms and getting high all the time (100,000 years). Icke’s new age readers wanted to hear that the world is run by shape shifting reptilians and pedophiles.

The charlatans made it their business to produce outrageous, nonsensical theories that beggar belief but turn a lot of heads and spread like syphilis.