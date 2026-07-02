Dismissed by the West, Driven by History: The Secret to China’s Century of Rejuvenation

The Unique Resilience of the CPC

By Thorsten J. Pattberg

Introduction

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the last and only original, uninterrupted Communist Party in power in the world today. And with its 105 years of age, it is also a conservative.

All the other original Communist parties from the 1920s spawned under the Communist International (Comintern), founded by the Bolsheviks in Moscow in 1919, no longer exist or have lost power. This includes North Korea, Laos, and Russia.

Even in countries still governed by communist parties, such as Cuba or Vietnam, the ruling parties are not the original organizations founded in 1925 and 1929, respectively. They are mere successors.

So what happened, and what made the Communist Party of China succeed and deliver?

External Factors

Much of the CPC’s extraordinary success was shaped by world history and circumstance—factors over which the Chinese people had little control. But some outcomes, of course, only the Chinese could influence.

First, socialism, of which communism is but a man-made people’s economy, emerged as a world-wide reactionary movement against the world rulers and their bankers, in China known as imperialists and capitalists.

You will see that in the current world, only the communist countries are still sovereign (but are often impoverished or kept down under the Western yoke).

Second, the CPC is a revolutionary party and the only people’s economy in power in the world, meaning it actually expelled the colonialists and invaders AND won a bloody civil war. By contrast, America’s Democratic and Republican parties are but wealth extraction clubs for the elites and never participated in the American Revolution, although they act like it.

Some political analysts wrongly portray communism as the polar opposite of democracy. China practices minzhu (literally, “people prime”), whereas Western democracy, a totalitarian concept dating back to Plato’s rule of the kleptocrats, leads to self-promoters who benefit only themselves and sell out their people. The ancient Athenians, Spartans, Romans, early Germans and America’s Founding Fathers all recognize that democracy inevitably leads to oligarchy, moral decay, and xenocracy (rule by foreign influence).

The West, ruled by stateless overlords, swiftly purged all its communist parties, especially in West Germany, Britain, and France. That is why we never had a communist moment in Western Europe; instead, these nations often served as proxies to invade others.

Germany, Italy, and Spain once adopted early socialism, partly because many ideas originated in 19th-century Europe before spreading eastward, but soon noticed a connection with a specific ethnic network of financiers. So, they nationalized socialism instead.

The world rulers in New York, Paris, and London ultimately orchestrated the destruction of Germany (the successor to the Holy Roman Empire) across two world wars, along with Japan, which had challenged Western supremacy in the Pacific. Meanwhile, China at the time was led by the treacherous, pro-Western Kuomintang.

Had Germany or Japan or Kuomintang adopted communism, or fought for communism, none of them would have been eliminated.

Third, the 20th century is largely regarded as the age of ideologies. And because humans have two brain hemispheres, perceive dualism, and inhabit a universe that is built on opposites, poise and counterpoise, cause and reaction, there could only be two great ideologies: Capitalism and communism.

This duality is what allowed China to exist as an “experiment.” If you watch any news in east and west, you see this dichotomy reinforced: China is cast as the West’s primary enemy, yet an enemy the West uses to define itself.

Internal Factors

Now that we know that the CPC is well embedded in world history, let us talk about the special characteristics of Chinese communism.

The first advantage of the Chinese people, as I see it, lies in their uninterrupted connection to their past. China is the world’s last living ancient civilization. Americans are a displaced people. Europeans, enslaved.

Next, the Chinese are a very generous civilization. They have assimilated all barbaric invaders: the Mongols, the Turks, the Jesuits, the traders, the eight powers (Europe + Japan). Everyone who has ever been to China knows this: China is intelligently rich, spiritually and culturally.

THE EAST-WEST DICHOTOMY : The Conceptual Contrast Between Eastern and Western Cultures, Foreign Language Press, Beijing [ GET YOUR PAPERBACK COPY, HERE ]

Finally, the spirit of the Chinese people. See, that Western soft treatment of China, given it the benefit of doubt, was and still is foremost a racial one. Even though the Westerners sought hegemony, they still helped China against the Japanese invaders. And even though China lost a lot of cultural prowess during rapid modernization, the West inadvertently helped revive Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism.

When the Western China experts purposefully diminish Chinese identity by inverting surname and given name order, or translate Chinese key terminologies into Christianity, they also habitually downplay the Party by changing its acronym to “CCP” (“Chinese Communist Party), making it appear more about a quaint Chinese imitation of a Western theory.

Yet, it is precisely this dismissiveness of everything Chinese, I have argued, that may have shielded China from even harsher treatment. It allowed the CPC to follow its own historic trajectory—from Mao to Xi—achieving sovereignty, national reunification, special economic zones, systematic five- and fifteen-year planning, the return of Hong Kong, national rejuvenation, the “Chinese Dream,” robotics, space exploration, social media platforms, and the best education in the world.

The author is a German writer and cultural critic.

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