Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
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“The Best China Article I've Ever Read. It Will Give You Chills” The Unique Resilience of the CPC. By Thorsten J. Pattberg. Introduction. The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the last and only original ... #CPC #Communism #EastWestDichotomy https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/the-best-china-article-ive-ever-read

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Actions taken by radical communists against capitalists include:

Expropriation and Nationalization: Following revolutions, such as in Russia, communist regimes seized private property, mines, mills, factories, and estates from owners. In the Spanish Revolution, over 70-80% of firms were expropriated by worker organizations.

Forcible Suppression and Violence: Radical movements often employed violence to seize power, which included the imprisonment, execution, or forced exile of members of the owning class.

Elimination of Private Property Rights: The fundamental goal was the abolition of private property in land and the centralization of credit and industry in the hands of the state.

Forced Labor and Class Elimination: In some cases, capitalists were forced into labor or eliminated as a class through "re-education" or total removal from society.

Economic Re-engineering: Under the doctrine of "War Communism," private enterprise was banned, and the bourgeoisie were stripped of their economic base, often leading to their transformation into laborers for the new socialist state.

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