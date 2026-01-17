By Chris Langan

“Who are the banksters?”

A: The banksters pointed themselves out long ago. International banking has been ruled by the same crowd for at least two centuries and arguably much longer.

The current era of global usury began when Nathan Rothschild employed subterfuge and deception to gain control of the British and then the European economies in the early 1800s. The names of the Rothschilds and their allies have figured prominently in banking ever since. These people have undeniably been responsible for developing and promulgating Zionism and World Communism (they funded Marx, Trotsky, Lenin, and the Bolshevik Revolution) while eroding traditional Western culture and especially Christianity, which they have now thoroughly subverted and oxymoronically transformed into "Christian Zionism" (this is an oxymoron because Christianity and Zionism have not been properly reconciled and cannot agree on a common metaphysical framework in which reconciliation is possible).

Money is power, and Zionist bankers have a global money monopoly.

Obviously, this gives them a power monopoly. They founded the UN, the center of their global occupation government, in 1945, and the State of Israel in 1948, which has no historical continuity with biblical Israel but officially identifies itself with Ashkenazi Jews from Western Asia and Eastern Europe as “the Jewish state”. That’s how tiny newcomer Israel obtained its own seat in the Ashkenazi global government - the so-called “UN”, another Rothschild creation - and became a national facade for the Central Bankers. It gives them sovereign nation status, an exigent political constituency that obediently bobs up and down on command like a synchronized yoyo team, a ready supply of human shields for geopolitical exploitation, and a nuclear stockpile for destroying the world should Israel's "right to exist" ever be threatened.

The banksters control the EU and have been behind exclusively nonwhite mass Third World migration to all and only Western (White) nations for over 60 years,

going all the way back to the Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965. All of the UN NGOs sneaking exclusively nonwhite Third World rejects into Western nations operate under their aegis; Western Civilization is a global achievement that only a filthy-rich “global government” can destroy. This agenda was never exposed to a popular vote in any of the nations on which it was forced. It is sometimes called “White Genocide” due to its destructive effect on White health and fertility by the constant demoralization, impoverishment, and general abuse of Western majorities and the systematic transfer of their resources to reproductively incontinent demographic invaders genetically maladapted, and therefore utterly destructive, to Western Civilization.

These days, the most powerful bankers still count themselves as dedicated Zionists. This is why no global bankers ever speak out strongly against Zionism - it would amount to career suicide and worse.

Today, many influential bankers are also explicitly associated with an extraordinarily dangerous organization called the World Economic Forum or WEF, the world's foremost hotbed of corporate incest and conspiracy central to the global corporatocracy that dominates virtually every secular government in the world. Through the central banks, NGOs like the WEF, and investment funds like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, they already dominate the global economy and global politics. The high-level collusion of these entities is obvious and therefore undeniable. While they are all squarely under the thumb of the banksters, anyone denying it is immediately accused of being a fool, a liar, or a “conspiracy theorist”.



This situation is exacerbated by the apparent conviction of the Ziobanksters that they have insuperable moral, logical, economic, and scientific arguments to justify White Genocide, and that every Jewish person in the world must therefore agree with them (thus, their weird notion that every Jew is a necessarily a Zionist). In fact, they have nothing of the kind, never did, and never will. They simply hate White people and want the world all to themselves, as we are constantly reminded by their more outspoken frontmen and more hateful members of the rabbinate. The mere sight of a Christian cross prompts them to scream about the separation of church and state even as they erect garishly lit menorahs on the White House lawn and do everything in their power to sacrifice Christianity and the descendants of its followers to the undying hatred that burns in their overfed bellies.



I just arrived home after a 3-week absence hoping to see that my account had been left alone, only to see that my followers are still being removed by the dozen - it makes no difference whether or not I’m here, the X "safety squad" simply can’t stop itself from messing with me. Apparently, there's a mean little bug up their butts passing itself off as an "algorithm". What a shame that those of stiff neck keep throttling anyone who tells the truth about this unjust and extremely dangerous situation, thus forcing us to talk about it even more frequently.

Why not stop the censorship and open the subject to rational discussion?

Let’s see some of those “insuperable arguments” for White Genocide and test them for soundness! If they're really insuperable, there's no risk at all, right? Fair's fair.

After all, we can’t solve our problems without openly discussing them, can we.

