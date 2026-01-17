Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosa's avatar
Rosa
11h

Many years ago, a German politician, Müntefering, compared the economic activities of some "anonymous investors" in Germany to "plagues of locusts." When US journalists investigated, they discovered that most of these "locusts" were US/UK Jewish investment firms. Accusations of "antisemitism" followed. The debate was shot down in days. Nobody is supposed to talk about it, but half of Berlin's social housing projects are bankrolled by Jewish equity firms such as KKR, Apax, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, Saban. The problem really is in your face, just Europeans are supposed to NOT SEE IT

Reply
Share
Maxgrau's avatar
Maxgrau
12h

"The current era of global usury began when Nathan Rothschild..."

The essence of the Globalist project is the root of Judaism, as we already find in the Torah the concept of a "chosen" minority having the divine right to rule over humanity. The fundamental right to the power of money, used by Nathan Rothschild, is also defined therein. Indeed, Maimonides himself saw usury against Gentiles as a "mitzvah", a commandment of God, therefore a religious duty (see Deut.15:6).

The Banksters are therefore part of the globalist project, but only as the managers of the money power, as needed for world control. The project of destroying and enslaving humanity must have been conceived before the Torah was written.

"Christian Zionism" is something inherently predictable, as Christianity, whose followers worship the god of Zion, has been created as a Jewish instrument and the Old Testament of the Christian Bible contains the Torah. Without the Christian US, Israel, a country of about 10 millions people, wouldn't be able to wage all the wars needed to fulfill the globalist agenda and bring about the Great Messianic Reset.

The true relationship between Judaism and Christianity is best defined by this picture: https://imgshare.cc/d4y6vhi6

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture