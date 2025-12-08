The Shengren Re: Language Imperialism & The End of Translation
Thorsten J. Pattberg
Artificial Intelligence Lab
Tencent Research Institute
Peking University
Dear M*****,
So nice of you to reach out! I have long since retired from Peking University and academia. I am now unemployed and homeless, haha.
My doctoral thesis on the Chinese concept of “Shengren” stirred quite a discourse. The pamphlet Language Imperialism & The End of Translation is a direct result and a good summary of that thesis:
Do not translate key Chinese terminologies.
A shengren is a shengren.
I know this sounds simple. My professors scolded me. It is a no-brainer, really. As Kant said, you must always tell the truth. Everybody knows it. We don’t need a PhD for it. But can we prove it? For that, Kant wrote the Categorical Imperative... and I wrote about the Shengren.
What will happen with China and her key terminologies, I do not know.
Half of the Chinese professors worldwide are Western-educated and promote the Westernization of China. The other half remain undecided.
I have decided to promote junzi, wenming, and tianren heyi.
As a result, I will probably never be able to work or publish in the West again. What a price to pay for using the correct words.
Please do let me know the results of your research! I wish you all the best.
Take care
