Another bombshell article by Dr. P from Nihon by the sea in the Far East. This text is banned. It cannot be published anywhere in the world. It is about the universal “Four Evils” currently eating away at European society, as confirmed by cosmic Taoist principles. Naturally, these evils must not be named on the open internet. Taoism is heavily suppressed in the EU, and so is criticism of our corrupt ruling caste. Get out of Germany and Europe if you can. Follow Dr. P to gain more clarity.

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A new race of humans is emerging, and it is repulsive. Cocksuckers have wormed their way into high political offices in Germany and elsewhere. They now constitute a distinct race and social class, dominating Christian politics. In the past, homosexuals could not procreate because their assholes were too tight to squeeze a child through—something Mother Nature evidently prevented; that racist Mother Nature. I emphasize this point because, according to “the science” of the German regime, men can perfectly well give birth naturally—just like women—because there are no such things as two sexes or genders.

Therefore, it is entirely politically correct to conclude that the main reason sodomites cannot reproduce themselves is not the absence of a fertile womb, but the fact that the anal canal is too narrow for the passage of gay babies.

Ultimately, then, homosexuals must either adopt wee boys and raise them as their own little gay sluts or hire a surrogate mother prostitute to carry their mail order child to term. It’s basically their natural right, no?

A surrogate is when you rent a womb from a random woman to carry your unborn child for nine months, then raise it as your own. For some reason, this is (still) illegal in Germany, which is strange, given that gang rape, drugs, and prostitution have long since been legalized, not to mention the many sexual perversions such as bodily mutilation, transgender practices, and pedophilia (provided they are practiced by migrant invaders and homosexuals).

In postwar Germany, sexual deviants have traditionally infiltrated the church, the Christian CDU (Democratic Party), and NGOs largely funded by international Jewry.

The German regime press is openly fixated on the anal. Anal dildos, gay romance, and teenage fucking are so commonplace that they are featured in magazines and newspapers. Homosexuals have become the third pillar of the “protected species” triad: Jews, migrant invaders, and sexual deviants.

Naturally, these three groups dominate the German public sphere, news, entertainment, culture, and politics. They have destroyed the German family, racial cohesion, and the natural living environment. In job applications, for instance, homosexuals, transsexuals, women who hate German men, and migrants who rape German women are given preference and moral support.

Homosexual education begins as early as sixth grade and covers topics such as threesomes and anal massage. Boys are forced to touch toy penises and learn the proper use of lubricants before anal penetration with other men. Alongside gay pornographic films, young white boys are also shown blacks and other foreigners’ gang-banging white women. This is called cultural enrichment or just “diversity.”

Anyway, we wanted to say that Europeans are taught that Jews, migrants, and perverts are their masters.

A universal process of destruction appears to be at work, with Jews, migrant invaders, and sexual perverts representing three of the four great evils in human history.

Taoism, the only timeless, cosmic, mathematical religion, recognizes the “Four Evils.” Unsurprisingly, and even though Western Christianity still denies it (because it was rewritten by Hebrews and Catholics, no surprise here), three of the four evils have already arrived and seized power:

The migrant-invaders embody the Qiong Qi [the strange alien], which speaks all languages and confuses our people’s mind. Anyone who defends their traditions has their face bitten off. Qiong Qi can only be appeased for so long by generous welfare programs and white women offered up as sacrifices, before it strips the land bare.

The sexual perverts embody Hun Dun [muddled confusion]; it possesses a penis but sticks it in the ass; it has an intestine but cannot digest anything; it has feelings but cannot distinguish between right and wrong. They will constantly clash with good men and attempt to pollute the children.

The Jews (or the Chosen People) embody the Tao Tie [greedy for wealth]; they are born liars and swindlers who can never get enough power. They take and take; they eat humans, poison wells, and practice the dark arts. They adorn their armpits with the sufferings of others.

So, who in our allegory is the fourth evil plaguing European society and destroying its people from within?

In Taoist lore, this is Tao Wu [“the wooden throne”], which is neither an outsider nor an intruder but one of your own. It is the embodiment of folly—uninformed and cruel—persuading the remaining defenders of civilization to sit still, tolerate the intolerant, and watch passively your own destruction.

The fourth evil in Europe is the treacherous liberals.

End.

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