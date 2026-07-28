Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Wilhelm's avatar
Wilhelm
7h

In Germany, puppies are allowed to stay with their mothers longer than these children bought by sodomites.

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Milo Razor's avatar
Milo Razor
7h

The Tao is powerful in this prof.

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