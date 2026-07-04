In this banned, highly relevant, world-class educational series, we are dismantling the US-based digital platform invasion that siphons billions and trillions of dollars from the world economy into the hands of a few individuals, by extracting life, energy, and suffering from such basic human activities as listening, writing, communicating, and sharing into various pyramid Ponzi schemes (“the platforms”) on the Human Farm.

Part I: Asia and Europe Marked for Servitude *hot shit

Part II: The Spirit of the American People *criminally good

Part III: All They Needed was THIS Technology *insane!!!

Why now?

One of our distinguished commentators noticed that Spotify, the globalist platform for music and podcast, isn’t based in the US but registered in Sweden of Europe, of all socialist places. This is correct, yet far from an anomaly. Sweden has been well-groomed during the post-war (American) Empire of the Jews and is dependent and subservient to the bankers and world rulers.

Introduction

Spotify is the globalists-financed, free-for-all pyramid Ponzi scheme for audio and music, based in Sweden, EU. It (allegedly, by self-reporting) hosts over 107 million free songs and podcasts and accommodates between 678 and 721 million monthly users, if you can believe it.

All you got to do (for the globalist billionaire class), is to sign up for a $7 to $21 monthly membership—OR, in case you are too poor from all these subscription models, you may still be listening to most at Spotify for free, just with ads or in lower quality or with daily limits, freeloaders that you are. This all qualifies Spotify as a platform regime, not a business. In a classical business, you sell products to people. On a platform, the people are the products, which you then sell to advertisers and other shady interest groups with the goal to influence the people, basically against their will. In the following text, we will see how platform regimes attract the banking mafia, the Jews, and all kinds of kings, intelligence services, and governments.

Before we begin, I want to say that I am ferociously arguing against billionaire platforms based in any nation, not just the US-based platforms. As a European, I am well aware about the global financiers setting up their criminal platforms in Ireland for example, for lax regulations and tax purposes. But do you really believe just because Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce are based in Ireland, that they are Irish? Europe should fight this cancerous evil platform cartel, not making its own pact with the devil.

Spotify and the executives at the top decide whom to boorah and whom to bury, curating what the cattle see in the morning when they log into the Spotify app. The inhumanity of such platform-based pyramid schemes lies in their sheer scale. Humans feel comfortable in groups of up to 15 members. When flocked together by the hundreds, prisons and schools emerge—places that, even at that scale, alienate quite a few of them. If, however, they are herded by the hundreds of thousands or even hundreds of millions, they are essentially abused. They are no longer able to communicate, mate, argue, or achieve anything—let alone compete or coexist peacefully. Instead, we see them lying, cheating, stealing, alongside a sheer lottery of chance, arbitrary reward systems, and singularity—a state of vegetative rot where all human effort, relevance, and the novelty of ideas become irrelevant, because the top 1 spot is already taken and 100 million idiotic climbers suck dicks.

Given what we know about them, it is high time to dismiss the notion of platforms as business as usual or even human progress. They are gigantic plantations or human farms to extract maximum levels of labor, time, and energy and redistribute them to a selection of winners, local billionaires and, ultimately, the world financiers. Spotify is a particularly steep, nasty social platform of ladder climbing and exploitation. Here is the full story, but be warned:

Not for the faint-hearted! You know what this collection is worth, or you don’t. 🔥🔥🔥