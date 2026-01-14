SUBSTITUTES
Erasing The Real Figures
TO CLARIFY: I often hear this argument along the lines of: “Hey, Dr. P, you claim to be censored, but this Black woman or that Chinese professor on the internet says similar things and gets millions of views, so there’s no censorship.” To that I reply:
“Damnatio memoriae—FOUL MEMORY!”
The regime erases the real figures from history and inserts “safe” and “controlled” substitutes!!!
