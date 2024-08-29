My people, the people of Germany and Europe, are being persecuted. Our treacherous leaders don’t want us to know the truth about everything, including technological and psychological breakthroughs into the Fourth Reich, the Human Hierarchy, and the Fifth Dimension.

There Are No Nations…

If your room is a pot, your situation is a shed, and your life is a prison, then your nation is that farm that contains you.

Nobody has to talk about the farm. The farm must not exist in parlance. The farm must not be talked about, and the nation it contains must not exist. But it does and it is, it IS! It will be a visible ‘invisibility’ required to make the human farm disappear in being apparent to everyone but nowhere. We can make the humans see the farm and see it not, it is possible. It requires the deepest deception…

Kingdoms, Nations, Empires… were all ruled by families, clans, or dynasties. Those rulers are boundless, they do not believe in borders.

William I, King of England, was a Viking from France. King George I was from house Hanover in Germany. He didn’t even set foot in Britain. He inherited that silly island.

Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, were literal… Krauts.

The current British royals, the Windsors, had to change their family name because… it gave away their line. They were born nobles of the German house of Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha.

Wherever we look, the ruling caste was imported and therefore cosmopolitan. And kosmos was ‘the universe’ in Latin but in Greek, it was ‘an arrangement’.

Those who arranged our national affairs believed in neither nations nor the people; on the contrary, their first task was often to overwhelm the ethnic majorities and protect the immigrant-invaders. The nicest thing that could be said about world rulers with regards to the solution for the people was that they [the rulers] were to decide racebuilding and partsmixing, the planned resourcing of labor and procreation to rearrange either a garden, a jungle, or a... bonsai park of plant people. Human reproduction is not poetic. It takes a fenced village, lots of fenced villages, poverty, and booze... and the serfs start to spawn like happy carp.

Ask the Irish and the Scots, but also, the Indians. They are just funny people for the body-mixer part. The entire British Empire was a hoax. It was just bored European families playing wargaming board games with flesh miniatures.