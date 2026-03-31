Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
4h

"The Jedi monks in Star Wars, with the exception of natural boldness, do not shave their heads for the Force." However, male pattern boldness is a thing.

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J Huizinga's avatar
J Huizinga
4h

Perceptive and much needed analysis — thank you for showing that “naming” things properly is very important.

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