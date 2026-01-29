OK, these are the darkest times in Germany’s postwar memory. The regime arrests medical doctors, journalists, and philosophers… it criminalizes the opposition party and its six million voters. Meanwhile, US tech platforms (“Make America Great Again”) are waging a war against EU regulators—a war of censorship fought by denying visibility to European thinkers.

Think of it as tariffs and embargoes but applied to people and their agency. European thinkers (but also Chinese, Russian, Indian, Iranian…) are being systematically replaced on US platforms by American or pro-American ‘SUBSTITUTES.’

The US-based global writing platform, Substack, has once again muted all posts by Dr. Pattberg here. We continue to publish them for the sake of completion, to finalize The Dark Philosophy, but for no audience—because none is being granted. Our work is hidden from casual Substack readers, shadowbanned.

Be that so, following the last forbidden advice from ‘MUPPETS & HYPOCRITES,’ we must not get too distracted. We must continue The Dark Philosophy, this time about the professional wordsmiths and houses of organized deception. Without further ado…

The Sophists (Pharisees)

“Don’t ask for meaning, ask for the use.”

Ludwig Wittgenstein

Everyone has probably encountered a very annoying person who was extremely good with words and could turn around any argument, belittle any opinion, sell any car, and contradict anything you say, just because they could.

These verbal artists or logophiles, these self-taught orators, are sadistically entertaining to watch. They flap their lips, garrulous and loquacious, serving up rare semantics and archaic stews of language, but they are impossible to live with. That’s why, historically, they have had to be constantly on the move.