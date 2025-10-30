Transcript (Translation from the German)

This is my video of revelation, my “coming out”. I'm going to tell you about elite universities, and why the worldwide Western system of rule is screwed, and especially why the little dependent Germany is screwed.

As some of you may know, I studied at Harvard, Tokyo, and Peking Universities. These are the most prestigious universities among the elite universities in the world. It doesn't get any higher. So, I've seen a lot and formed my own personal judgment

The system must be abolished. And it will be abolished.

The Germans will finally realize how closely world domination and world science, or what they tell you about science, have built hand in hand a tyranny that is unparalleled in human history.

I don’t belong to the ruling caste. I slipped into it through trickery and a lot of helpers. I auditioned in Oxford, I worked for the Max Planck Society, and the German National Academic Foundation had written to me on- and off again.

The latter quickly realized that my heart is with the people, and not with these self-proclaimed lordly, elitist fucks.