Dr. Pattberg from Germany lives in exile in Japan and writes about China.

Substack has banned my ability to write about China. This isn't an isolated incident; they are increasingly targeting non-American writers and audiences.

The platform operates like a pyramid Ponzi scheme.

New writers receive little to no organic visibility from the platform itself. The only way to grow an audience is to recruit your own readers, who are then cuckolded funneled into an ecosystem dominated by top-tier channels.

Occasionally, however, a renegade writer breaks through.

Through sheer luck, a flaw in the system, or outside influence, an author can rise to the top. Dr. Pattberg was one such case. At its peak, his channel had amassed 149,000 verified subscribers, with millions more engaging with his provocative series like The Human Farm, The Fifth Dimension, The Fourth Reich, and The Empire of the Jews.