One of the most disturbing findings in forensic psychology is that the “masterminds” of future crimes, revolutions, and political movements always said exactly what they would do once in power (for reasons I will explain later), but that at the time of revelation, nobody seemed to care.

Early warnings, in plain sight

Cult leaders almost always reveal exactly what they wanted to achieve and how: Jim Jones, leader of the Peoples Temple, announced plans to establish a socialist paradise, confiscate members’ passports, forbid external communication, and send everyone to forced labor in the fields. His followers would rather die than be free, he claimed, and oversaw the ‘Jonestown Mass Suicide’. David Koresh, the leader of a Branch Davidian splinter group, proclaimed a massacre would take place here and end in the ‘Siege of Waco’, which it did. Marshall Applewhite, leader of the Heaven’s Gate people, warned unequivocally that everyone who joined his movement would eventually have to shed their human skin to join the aliens, which everyone in the end did exactly that, literally, and during the sighting of Comet Hale-Bopp. Hail to that.

Early warning signs aplenty: “They’re just delusional.” “Nothing to see here, move along.” “You just hate these people’s success!” Famous mass-murderers of history openly revealed their methods but were dismissed as harmless provocateurs back then. Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian neo-Nazi, wrote a 1,500-page “Declaration of Independence,” before bombing government buildings and massacring school children on an island. Shoko Asahara, leader of Aum Shinrikyo, the “Supreme Truth,” preached an attack with Sarin nerve gas for years, before having his minions sent down into Tokyo’s subway network and unleash death.

Unbridled plans, made public

Tyrants in history almost always warned us ahead of their atrocities they were about to commit—just wait and see. Ayatollah Khomeini clearly stated that he would restore the rule of the clerics under divine law in Iran, which he did. Osama bin Laden called for attacks on US soil and provoked a holy war in the Middle East, which actually took place. Revolutionary leaders, too, described their methods for achieving revolution down to the smallest detail. Mao Zedong outlined the violent upheavals, the guerrilla tactics, and the Great Leap Forward. Benito Mussolini practically invented fascism by clearly formulating his intentions. And Donald Rumsfeld really did want to bomb the entire world and colonize space for America’s Full Spectrum Dominance. Most autobiographies of despots and autocrats, in fact, are just this: their how-to-do manuals.

But why? The question seems universal: Why did the pharaohs reveal their methods of suppression and cosmic rule? Why did the settlers reveal their ways of conquest and wipeout? Why did the clergy lay out in plain sight their horrible catalogue of rule, punishment, and slavery of the mind? Why did Heinrich Kramer, the Inquisitor, publish his Malleus Maleficarum torture porn concerning the witches of Europe? The answer is very simple: They wanted us to know!

Ritual of the method

The Revelation of the Method needs to be distinguished from the Self-fulfilling Prophecy (a repetition of wishful thinking until someone follows up on it), an Initiation Ritual (an oath to do something for the group), or a Declaration of Intent (which is legally binding). The Revelation of the Method is a call for solicitation, a powerful invitation to bid. The revealer of his method is signaling to his powerful contemporaries what he is prepared to do. ‘Are you OK with this?’ ‘Do I have the blessing of the families?’ If his rise commences uninterrupted, that means the tyrant got the green light (ready to go). So of course he will do exactly what is now asked of him.

We see this over and over again with the robber barons and patriarchs. They are not individual cases but an archetype of power. An evil person would never be able to go it alone but must seek approval of his methods from like-minded criminals, politicians, and other evildoers.

That’s why they always, always put down in writing what’s going to happen under their leadership. It’s not for the common people, who are illiterate anyways. It’s neither a dare nor a slip. It’s just telling his buddies and supporters and waiting for acquiescence—silent agreement.

Ugly measures, demonstrably clear

Before we proceed, some clarification: Intention alone is not enough; the protagonist really must explain the method. Any estranged wife can threaten her spouse, “I’m going to ruin your life, you’ll see!”, but only when she meticulously details her list of false accusations, poison in his food, arson of his garage, affair with the baseball coach, hiring a hitman, and so on, does she truly reveal her goings.

This attention to meticulosity is crucial; it is what distinguishes the strategist from the klutz. Most heads of state promised the “unification of the German states,” but only Otto von Bismarck, the future Prussian Chancellor, declared that he would achieve it through a customs union, tax reforms, and the liberation of parts of Denmark, Poland, and France. Bismarck presented his campaign pledges as irrefutable facts and faits accomplis—consider it done! And indeed: the bolder and daring the method, the greater the likelihood this person has the brains and got the balls to follow through.

Political figures may gain legitimacy by clearly stating the method: Vladimir Lenin, leader of the Bolsheviks, clearly said that he would abolish democracy through dictatorship, gulags, and a revolutionary vanguard. Margaret Thatcher, a British Prime Minister, irrevocably said that she would abolish nationalism and trade unions and sell off the British economy to private equity firms and foreign oligarchs. Donald Trump, a New York billionaire, clearly announced that he would build the wall, drain the swamp, and put America first, which he did through immigration policies, tariffs, and harsh repression.

The false methods

There are also wrong ways to reveal sensitive information. So many industry plants, if they ever learned anything about life and its mechanisms, recognized the power of proclamation: “Here’s what we’re gonna do; we… em, uh… worship the devil.”

Personal revelations of this kind exude control, determination, and the will to succeed, yes. But they also appear infantile and cartoonish. Prostitutes to the system, deranged gurus, crazy artists, and greedy telemarketers have abused this power of the false method. They act, dress, and talk like chumps; they churn out the most eerie theologies in the hope that one of their fictions will stick and turn out to be bankable, only to then claim they always had these premonitions about things (the ability to influence the future through thought alone).

Sometimes even scientists have had luck through the sheer absurdity of prophecy: Ignaz Semmelweis foresaw that puerperal fever would disappear in America if midwives washed their hands. Is it a true revelation of method when doctors say they had this insight that hygiene was the key to medical utopia? Hardly. It is not a revelation to prevent babies from dying; it is a true revelation of a method to save babies now so that they can later, as adults, be expensively treated for hundreds of diseases.

Apparently, the crazier the vaticination, the greater the idolatry. Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, secured a global media empire for short news items to disseminate tens of thousands of announcements, predictions, and prophecies—hoping that he, the richest man in the universe, would be credited with (at least!) half of them. The man announced plans to build reusable rockets and colonize Mars, and this statement soon became industry standard. He isn’t the only one who reveals the method on a planetary scale.

Other American billionaires, movie stars, inventors, influencers, and high-ranking officials are also constantly hammering out their latest blueprints for success, future predictions, or simply the hidden techniques of their respective fields. This information overload made it impossible for individuals and the general public to discern reality. Nobody knows anymore what’s possible and what’s krass distortion. Just making noise is not an intelligent method. Still, as we speak, thousands of directors, writers, visionaries, and insiders are constantly revealing to us the plans of the elites—human farm, mind control, biopolitics, and all we peasants have to do is read all this in awe.

Ignored until implemented

Most great men in history wrote down what they sought to accomplish, we’ve said that. So that nobody could later say they didn’t know. So that everybody became complicit. That, or we never had a choice to begin with; and that they knew we were helpless; and that this is why they could freely and openly talk about crimes, abuses, and atrocities, say, how they were going to imprison us in their nation states, enslave us into debt and labor with their theories, how they were printing money from their asses, how they would bomb our cities to rubble, how they would find ways to torture us in unimaginable fashion (if we ever chose to disobey them).

“If you want to make real money,” L. Ron Hubbard said, “start a religion.” And so he did, in Hollywood, with Scientology. Sam Bankman-Fried described in detail how his artificial intelligence software would control the future of finance, “rules be damned.” The founders of US tech monopolies such as Google, Microsoft, or Amazon are openly bragging about how they are going to control the whole world with their services. Harvey Weinstein, king of pedophiles and sex trafficking, was not bluffing when he explained how “he was running Hollywood!” Klaus Schwab, of German descent, was serious at the World Economic Forum, which he founded, when laying down his future plans for all of us: “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy!” These people announce their evil master plan on how to destroy nations, identities, and economies in broad daylight, and nobody can do a damn thing about it.

This realization has left a deep impression on society’s deranged loners, cynical boasters, drug-addicted ramblers, school dropouts, and misunderstood philosophers. Everybody out there with the slightest ambition or will to succeed can now author their own, private ‘Unabomber manifesto’ of hatred and savagery, and post it to the internet. So, they are able to publish their crazy plan of action, alright. But are they able to deliver?

Drug lords such as Pablo Escobar or terrorists such as Ted Kaczinski thrived on self-promotion through revealing the method in a time of typewriters. But they also knew that actions speak louder than words.

Bonnie and Clyde didn’t just say they’d “become famous or die trying.” They really went on a criminal spree (and got themselves killed). Charles Manson didn’t just proclaim the Helter Skelter (race war), he lived it, enacted it. If you have to write a proper manifest, make sure it somehow… manifests!

After the facts

We could go on and on, but I guess the point was taken: The world never was a chamber of secrets or a black box to begin with, nor a secret conspiracy really: More often, the world is an open book. Everybody with an ego sooner or later will inevitably announce that ego to the world, his plans, his visions, in writing—his “menu” so to speak.

Sure, most of us are powerless and could never make such things happen. The vast majority of humans are still waiting for their brilliant plans to materialize. They’ll never get an opening to act upon the method.

Good.

