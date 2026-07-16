Have greed and ideology colonized international sports or should we just get rid of people and nations’ denominators? Dr. P examines a dangerous trend.

Introduction

The concept behind inter-country sports competition was simplicity itself: you pitted the best of your own athletes against the best athletes of the others. Speaking dwarfs against elves and hobbits against orcs, in an allegorical sense. And then you had star players, obviously. Every child understands this concept: You rely on your nation’s physical strengths and exploit the opponent’s weaknesses. Some nations are weaselly fast but fickle. Others are strong as oaks but slow. Yet another always cleans their locker rooms.

The joy and pride lay in watching copies of yourself play against copies of another. Naturally, this joy was also rooted in a sense of shared ancestry and racial identity. Yet the imperial Europeans grew greedy and soon decided to import Saracens as better shock troops, Easterners as better marksmen, and Negroids as better brutes. Little people were banished. Fielding Northerners was deemed fascist—after all, it was Aryans who had invented the sport (although archeology suggests it was probably the Olmecs of Tabasco by Mexico).

Now, what have we ended up with in 2026? Here are two racist soccer teams of the century: Switzerland on the left, France on the right:

The French team on the right looks indistinguishable from team Congo married to Algeria, or Morocco perhaps. These “messieurs” are clearly not the descendants of the historic Huguenots and Germanic tribes. The historic Swiss, meanwhile, were a mountain people of Germanic stock, and not, as in this picture on the left, a modern mix of Sub-Saharan Africans and Middle Easterners. Let us dare a historic comparison. Here are images of their national teams back in 1950 and 1938, respectively:

Clearly, all team members, with the sole exception of the first black player for France (to annoy the German team), back then were of their own native stock. Only an external force or a supreme interventionist could have disrupted their ethnic composition so radically.

The Transformation

The only radical ideology consistently pursued in Europe during the last 80 years perhaps was the replacement of the white population. Every recent policy can be explained by the goal of exterminating or reducing the presence of blond haired, pale-skinned people, and soccer (or “football”) is no exemption.

After the World War, a maximum of three foreign passport holders were permitted in football teams—in allegorical terms: the rare appearances of hired mercenaries such as ratmen, tree-men, or even chaos mutants. These exotic players were classed as guest contributors, and nothing more, mostly for clever marketing or good neighbors. Later, the regimes granted fast-track citizenship to soccer players anyway, enabling clubs to nationalize refugees from the Third World overnight. Finally, the European Union broke the camel’s back by not counting European passports toward foreign player quotas. Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris became the new centers for this slave trade. As Fox Sports, the American broadcaster, noted: “Nearly 100 players at this World Cup were born in France, but only 23 of them play for the French national team.” France is trading in little babies from Algeria, Congo, Senegal, the Ivory Coast.

Most soccer players today hold multiple passports, and it is entirely possible for any soccer federation, in theory, to hire let’s say twelve African players with European second passports on top of three players of foreign quota and replacing every white man on the roster. If only the stupid soccer fans wouldn’t notice.

Predictably, the authorities—deeming them too successful—banned whites-only clubs and those that were too white anyway. Camaraderie, team chemistry, and so-called ethnic cohesion were criminalized as racist and antisemitic, even though Jews do not play football anywhere. Racist football emerged, in which fielding stranger people of color was made mandatory, even if your population had nothing to do with them. Take a look at the national soccer team of Belgium, now and then:

It looks exactly like Black Panther’s Wakanda to me, with a couple of white homies. And do not let the brightness in the picture deceive you here. The official group photos have been doctored by the authorities. The players’ skin complexions in reality are much darker. The people of Belgium originated from the Gaul, a northern tribe of Celtic people—pale as chalk. This soccer team’s photograph screams of deliberate outbreeding, to me at least. As if a grand eraser had decided to erase the Celts from Celtica. Meanwhile, o horror, compare team England now and just from two decades ago. I’d say, give it two more decades and there could be no more Englishmen in English soccer:

When the people protest the fact that their national teams do not at all resemble their fathers and grandfathers, the regimes justify the race-swap by citing [chose among the following: free markets | democracy | climate change | Christianity | BREXIT | The Human Farm…]. The propaganda claims that primitive races are better at football than our kids. This is a lie, for funds are diverted away from the training of locals and into the development of foreign intruders.

London and Berlin are unrecognizable; it is obvious that they have been bastardized through mass immigration beyond recognition. The immigrant invaders are obliged to violate and carry off white females in order to perpetuate themselves, for there were nowhere enough fertile migrant females among the invasion force. At the same time, families of the victims who lived here for centuries are being criminalized and disadvantaged in all areas of life—from school and job applications to, of course, state-subsidized sports.

In Germany, a young German lad needs a father who works himself to death just so he can have a chance of playing for a football club. As a foreign invader, one gets the regime to pay for social welfare, health insurance, rent, legal fees, and all expenses—and he receives free allowance and scholarship on top of that. Germans simply cannot compete against the invasive species; it is impossible.

Then, there is constant demoralization. In German media, white German soccer players are forced to embrace sodomy and gay love and are frequently made to wear pink or rosa dresses or rainbow-colored wristlets. When the German national team arrived for the Soccer World Cup 2026 in the United States, German flags were notoriously absent—apparently so as not to hurt the feelings of Turkish, Arab, African, and Eastern European spectators.

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The native European population fears the appearance of the “race police” at their doorsteps and has therefore given up on commentating. There is no longer any awareness of their own extinction in these countries. Imagine a Japanese team consisting of three-quarters of players from Korea, Manchuria, Micronesia, and Singapore. One would assume the country had recently been bought on opium—or that the Japanese government was actually a human-trafficking ring. Yet no one makes such assumptions about Europe—because of the “hate police” and FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) itself.

FIFA is French in origin and name, and France is the biggest race-mixer of them all, so no coincidence here: All of FIFA’s founding nations—Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland—were once “white” but are now ethnically maximally degenerated.

Just look at this stunning transformation of team Holland that has but four white players left:

The World Game

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