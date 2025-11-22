OK, last Thursday’s episode of “Dark Philosophy, The Theory of Everything™” was about the egos of intellectuals. Only about 1% of the world’s population holds a doctoral degree or equivalent qualification, and only a small fraction of those become public intellectuals. Predictably, the general public has no idea how this might affect them (haha). But it doesn’t get any easier (sigh), because today, Saturday, we continue with the next group of know-it-alls who have strayed from the true path of progress and turned to anti science. Gentlemen of higher learning, without further ado…

The Pseudoscientists

Every now and then, scientists develop theories that explain many things, but never everything™. Albert Einstein’s famous ten or so differential equations, once summarized in a single formula, are often jinxed to be the “world formula.” But even the so-called world formula only describes a part of reality, in this case, spacetime. [For those interested: They show, strange as it may sound, that spacetime has the properties of... rubber!] Spacetime has no influence on life. Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution describes life, but not society. That task fell to Herbert Spencer with his social Darwinism, a pseudoscientist.

Now let’s turn to what our crank thinkers, whose theories are completely detached from empirical evidence and far removed from reality, could boast about. Most of these authors have in common that they failed in formal academia and the natural sciences, perhaps dropped out of school, or had otherwise incompatible personalities (a God complex?) that made collaboration impossible.