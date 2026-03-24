PROMOTE ONE, FIRE A THOUSAND
A Dirty Experience of Human Inequality
One of the most soul-crushing interviews I have ever seen was conducted years ago on state television with the founder of a German auto parts supplier. In it, he spoke, rather casually and quite shockingly, about how “capitalism” really works in the new world order.
The free world is collapsing into a global oligarchy, the rule of the few. Everyone else is getting fired or sold as slaves to billionaire platforms or welfare governments. Luckily, Doc has solutions and is planning for an escape. Membership, NOW!