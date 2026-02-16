Tech Is Not Killing Us, Abuse Is

OK, I genuinely believe that we are collapsing as an enlightened species into a lesser, limited lifeform. We have no freedoms left, no space to expand into, no resources to share, no dignity, honor, or sense of belonging.

Meanwhile, a terrifying parasitic race, the Jews Skeksis (please don’t censor me), has commissioned large data centers for time extraction, mind extrapolation, and behavioral control. We are being "awayed" from our biological selves. We are being "ab-"used of our humanity.

Exhibit A:

What gives this trillionaire the right to disseminate this message to billions?

Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter-X, its Caesar, its Pope, all in one account. In one post, he broadcasts that his Tesla company “could soon be worth $20 trillion,” and a post later, that “the US economy is 1000% collapsing.” Irresponsible? A god complex? This oligarch has no moral compass and no shame.

Exhibit B:

B. What good does this greedy AI production do by posting synthetic physics lectures that will obviously make 100,000 physics lecturers redundant?

You may have noticed this. A couple of oligarch-backed AI (Artificial Intelligence) companies want to dominate education and post these synthetic, textbook-clean science lectures online for free. It’s akin to when Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, wiped out dictionaries. It is an attack on real teachers all over the world who rely on employment and a salary.