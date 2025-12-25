“Merry Christmas,” if you can. Europe is heading toward a new dark age, I’m sure of it: Misery, despair, and everywhere, replacement. And draconian censorship. As the various populations are readying for resistance, regimes are raiding the homes of opposition leaders, social media influencers, and German philosophers.

The persecution of dissidents is illegal, according to the constitutions of Europe, but not prohibited: Prosecutors don’t persecute the public to torture or imprison them; no, they confiscate assets, terminate jobs, and close bank accounts—in short, they drive their victims to despair, into naked survival mode, and into bitter, abhorrent poverty. But what exactly is this “imposed poverty,” how does it come about, and what is it for?

After reading this eye-opening, never seen before chapter of the Dark Philosophy, you’ll have more clarity.

On Poverty

I am poor. There, I’ve said it. I hate money, a primordial, deep-seated hatred; and yet I’m too proud to admit that I need it—money. What it does to a man, what it does to them when they don’t have it. Money, money, terrible money—oh, elixir of sustenace. My greatest regret in life wasn’t not having money, but not having enough money to feed my wife and child. That, and not having enough money to go to the doctor, pay a fee, or help a friend in need. What it does to a person’s soul when they don’t have money—money.

Money. “Hunger literature”—oh, how I devoured it: Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables,” where Fantine sells her hair and teeth. Or Knut Hamsun’s “Sult,” where the unknown artist makes poverty his art but fails, because starvation is cheap. In “Crime and Punishment,” Dostoevsky taught us about poor students, about one very poor student who resorts to murder to pay his rent.

I grew up believing that money didn’t matter, only to realize, as soon as I left the old man’s house, that it did in fact matter, mattering the world, still matters everything to me: a warm place, a sound sleep, a happy family. Without money, man is a worm.

***

Poor people see other poor people. The rich don‘t. Blessed are the rich. They read about us; they can’t possibly see us. We are invisible to them. Money has this effect on them. If you have it, they notice you. If you don’t have it, you could walk naked in the street or get hit by a bus—no one would notice. The shrinking is real. The body, posture, mind—everything shrinks if you don’t have any money. It is not so much about getting it, it is about giving: A man who gets nothing has nothing to give. “But the poor have so much to give,” you’ll say. “They give love. They give us a smile. They teach us compassion.” Here I say it: I prefer to give support rather than pity. What’s cheap is cheap, and it gets cheaper by the dozen.

The rich avoid the poor like vermin. Do you want to walk with giants, or should I join a colony of insects? “I may be poor, my son, but I’m not illiterate, for I have ‘walked’ with Hemingway and Mann, Thomas Aquinas and Dickens… I, too, have feelings.”

Oh, but poverty and education are not exclusive. I, too, had hoped that every man started life poor, although I now know that this was deceit. A deceit is the giving of false advice. Tolstoy was the son of nobles. Buddha was the son of a king. Christ was the child of God. All the great works on poverty were written by not poor people. Who are the poorest people around, I wonder? From my own experience, I know that the poorest students are found at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and that the poorest servants of the people are found in the higher echelons of our government. Or at least, that’s what they all claim. If everyone self-identifies as poor to garner sympathy, how am I supposed to know who is deceiving me?

Ah, and therein lies a riddle: No one tells you if you are poor; you have to find that out for yourself.

***

Poor people are the easiest to control. They make up the vast majority of humanity. A man who owns nothing has only two options: work or crime. If he works, he becomes a slave to his paymaster. If he steals, he goes to prison. There is a third option, much less a real choice: bribery. The state “pays” the poor to stay put: do not work, do not commit crime, just camp here and put down roots. This third option is practiced during times of invasion, expansion, and displacement.

These three forms of existence in human society correspond to the three forms of existence in the animal kingdom: the worker drones, the criminal drones, and the reproduction drones. Only “money” sets humans free. Therefore, the poor in human society must never receive a sufficient income to buy their freedom. The working poor are managed livestock.

A poor man cannot effect change. He cannot change his flat or city, his shoes or wives. He remains where he is. A stationary, vegetate state of existence. Every means of transportation costs money, as does maintenance. And so does hygiene. Skin, teeth, hairline, and toenails reveal the stages of poverty. So does speech. The obvious solution is not: “Give him at once better skincare, antifungal balm, and dental surgery.” Because the cost of such a procedure in old age far exceeds the cost in early childhood, had he not been poor. Poor people pay more for everything.

No amount of money in the world fixes universal poverty. The poor man may buy a lot of things on credit, but he cannot buy back an unfulfilled life. He should have had access to education, security, and the necessary resources in his childhood; now it is too late. Giving him charity now is like casting pearls before swine.

Existential philosophers have compared poverty to an incurable disease or a handicap by birth. If you start life with a missing limb or a retarded mind, no training or assistance can regrowth what is missing. Likewise, if you grew up lacking the means, resources, and opportunities in early youth, you can never relive a better one. It is simply not possible.

Poverty stays with us our entire lives. And even though we hear tales of a few lucky ones who, through luck or cunning, supposedly “escaped poverty,” climbing the metaphorical “social ladder” and achieving material wealth, it is precisely these changelings who suffer most from psychopathy, crippling shame, and antisocial behavior. For body and mind always remember poverty, think in poverty, relive it again and again, and yearn to sabotage this new fake identity and fall back into the old one. Recruiters know this, as do patriarchs and psychologists. No one escapes the poverty of their youth:

At fifteen, he was determined to learn and therefore remained poor.

At thirty, he had worked here and there but remained relatively poor.

At forty, he got divorced, incurred debts, and lived on welfare for a while.

At fifty, he realized that he would always struggle and remain poor.

At sixty, he collected plastic bottles and stood in line at the food bank.

Finally, at sixty-two, he died of a stroke.

But why? Why live so long, broken and full of inadequacies? Why not simply “disappear” quietly? In Japan, I know, the poor hike up to the Forest of Death at the foot of Mount Fuji and die there in solitude. In colder Europe, the poor prefer to die indoors. Hospital wards are safe. Prison cells are warm. There’s an entire industry about assisting the poor die.

***

“Wait a minute, if they are so poor, how come they are moving about a lot? How come they eat?” The answer is: benefits and transfer payments, charity and donations—the money of other people. That is the only correct answer, and it’s true. In case you’ve ever wondered: the answer to poverty is… free handouts.

Van Gogh lived on handouts. His family paid for his pauper life in provincial Paris. You can see his pain from his paintings. The Beatles lived on welfare before they became famous. You can see the plainness of their music.

These popular paintings, these songs, and these books… are by no means extraordinary. They’re simple, straightforward, cheap. The poor like them. The poor identify with the simple, the basic, the familiar.

So now we have come back full circle and can solve the mystery. The rich will always pretend they are one of us—the poor, and some of the most powerful people sometimes want to appear powerless. To prove something. To prove to billions of poor people that they don’t crave money, but compassion. Just like women.

And I think we now need to talk about them, too. It’s about the other half of the human population which cannot be poor. All the wealth in the world is extracted from men and transferred to mostly women.

Sure, the world rulers integrated women somewhat into the workforce, but that’s paid for and subsidized by working men who now earn less.

The main cause of poverty in men is women. They demand it and will bring him down, if need be. It is a dark metaphor.

The government, therefore, is feminine. Its operational system, its laws, the justice system... are not just unjust and unfair. They are essentially female.

Your poverty is not a loss to society, but the result after a successful redistribution. A draining of all resources away from working men and toward the leaders of men and their insatiable, never-ending supply of whores.

All your shots at life have simply gone to someone else.

End.

