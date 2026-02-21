OK, this is the last and final chapter of The Dark Philosophy. [Soon, the entire 401-page manuscript will be downloadable here FOR FREE (members only).]

We conclude our journey into the horrifying future of this constitution by exploring the various modes of “OPTIMIZING” all aspects of human society that benefit the world rulers.

But we warned. You might attain dangerous levels of clarity about their methods of exploitation, shortcuts, and the reduction of everything you love, need, and live for… to nearly nothingness—all so that “They” can achieve singularity: Everything has been optimized.

Brief note: When I talk about “optimizations” of a system, this does not contradict the worsening of our situation. It is entirely the case that their progress is our decline. Let me illuminate this: Entropy (chaos) and singularity (oneness) are but two opposing forces of the same struggle. What feels like chaos and powerlessness to us is a concentration of power for them. The universe is determined, but not for the observer who, in that moment, is free. So, even though we are in chains, let the mind roam and get a better idea of our dire situation: A star that collapses onto itself (implosion) becomes heavier at its core and begins to seriously bend spacetime. Any social policy that is taken to the extreme (ad absurdum), if carried to its logical conclusion, will actually self-defeat… but just not for the policymaker. A war of destruction is terrible for the afflicted, but a Golden Age for planners (and survivors). The Human Farm is an awful prison for the humans but a great civilizational achievement for the farmers. Chaos and order together form an equilibrium. They are not the same, but balance each other out. The serfs are trained to be orderly and on time. That makes the master a true master, because he does not need to be orderly or on time. Everyone is made poorer or redundant. But because no energy is lost in the system, someone else is getting extremely rich and indispensable. So, when I say I believe this world is collapsing now for the majority of people, I also mean to say a leap of unimaginable progress awaits the few. Without further ado, here are examples of things “They” do that will absolutely steal, minimize, or destroy everything you have, so as to make “Their” rule most favorable and complete. Yours, truly!

Production

At first, large production plants, distribution networks, and a workforce were built.

But why? We can make it better:

We have others build these things for us, and we simply collect profits, rents, and recognition.

We can do better:

We declare a state that controls everyone who produces anything. It now collects taxes, grants permits, issues titles, and polices them.

Better:

We call everyone else a criminal, have them arrested, take over their production, and add fines and fees to our earnings.

BETTER:

We simply have one set of rules to regulate all production on this planet.

End Goal: Rulers produce nothing; the ruled own nothing.

Bureaucracy

At first, we make it so that we collect all freedoms from the people and give them back, little by little, if they perform little tricks for us or pay us a bribe.

But why? We can make it better:

We insert more layers of credit, licensing, or professionalism (skill and complexity), so that even getting birth certificates, marriage documents, or driver’s licenses, let alone starting a business, now requires enormous time, resources, and life energy.

We can do better:

We constantly change the rules, charge fees, late fees, fines, fees on fines, and we have people pay the salaries and pensions of the bureaucrats who harass them (a humiliation ritual).

Better:

We confiscate all freedoms and never give them out but make people “rent” or “borrow” temporary permissions. We survey their every move, and tax or fine them at every step, which requires more bureaucracy to manage the bureaucracy.

BETTER:

The population is reduced to slaves; the bureaucrats will file the paperwork for them.

End Goal: Prussia.

OH, BUT IT GETS BETTER!!! (with a final lesson that you won’t regret for the rest of your life!)