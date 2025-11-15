So, a viral clip goes around on the internet that shows this brand-new Japanese party leader and Prime Minister, Madame TAKAICHI Sanae, who is pretty much pro-USA and anti-China, as she gets challenged in the house by YAMAMOTO Taro:

“Prime Minister, do you think this country is a colony?”

To which she replies on the spot:

“It is a sovereign nation.”

The viral clip* is probably a montage—fake. It is not entirely wrong in its philosophy, however. YAMAMOTO Taro has challenged a former Prime Minister before, KISHIDA Fumio, two years ago, with exactly the same question, and got a similar answer: “Japan is not a colony of the United States.”** Madame TAKAICHI has probably said what she said, just not as a response to YAMAMOTO-san.

As an ex-Tokyo University scholar, I feel offended by her assessment. OK, she couldn’t have said ‘Oh no, Japan is not a sovereign nation’, I get that. You mustn’t say things in Japan’s house that make Japan look bad; things like ‘General MacArthur really looked big next to Emperor Hirohito’. But for Christ’s sake, just wiggle yourself out of the situation by saying, “Taro-jan, you’ll probably post this one to your Twitter too, which is in California.”

Oh, but the self-deception of these Prime Ministers! That viral video montage just flew too quickly over my NITORI kitchen table this morning; I almost choked on my Vanilla Bean Scone from US Starbucks: Yes, Japan is (still) an occupied nation.

From the history since World War 2 onwards, we were 100% told that the United States fire-bombed Tokyo and nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki, then occupied them and changed them, to put it mildly, into US satellite states, complete with CIA constitution and a LDP (liberal democrat) puppet regime. Madame TAKAICHI Sanae is the new leader of that regime.

Alas, we still get plausible deniability by these politicians who obviously know the facts on the ground but can’t admit it, because it is… shameful? Boys and girls, Japan is US-occupied—militarily, economically, technologically, and culturally. Full stop! End of discussion! Use your bloody eyes next time!

Japan’s ruling class outsourced all the nation’s communication to US BigTech, haha.

EVERYTHING in Japan is American, and AMERICA is everything in Japanese! We got McDonalds, Burger Kings, Wendys, Fridays, Dunkin Donuts, Haagen-Dazs, Costco, Microsoft, Marvel-DC, Toys R Us, Harry Potter Land, DisneyLand, Amazon, Apple, Ebay, Netflix, HBO, Google, YouTube, Wikipedia… EVERYTHING IS USA! [Even the French speak American here!]

The Japanese have some great companies of their own, I guess. Companies like Sony or Sega. Oops, Sony and Sega are basically Americanized. I haven’t looked it up since Madama Kennedy was the US ambassador to Japan, but I am pretty sure no US ambassador here ever spoke Japanese.

As to the military occupation…