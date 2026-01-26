“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like painted tombs, which appear beautiful outwardly, but within are full of dead bones and of all uncleanness.” Matthew 23:27

In the previous chapter of The Dark Philosophy, 'The Substitutes' (one of the best, you really ought to read it), we have learned about “regime change” and how

…the “real figures” are replaced with fake heroes, false idols, and foreign puppets.

In this chapter, we shall discuss how to spot the imitators and see through their ways.

Before we categorize and analyze them according to their respective strengths and weaknesses, here is the one fatal flaw that all substitutes share:

The substitute, or replacement, or faker, etc. is not genuine, pure, or authentic. He will have to feign honesty, purity, and authenticity, and this requires effort, immense effort, in fact, and more and more of it, until he bursts and lies and cheats. The substitute is only real at one thing: being a substitute.

Without further ado, here are the five types:

The Muppets

Rule by Artifice

Democracy is a euphemism for foreign rule, and the European democracies disposed of their real leaders or swapped them out for corrupt substitutes—the Muppets. A Muppet is a truly incompetent replacement for a real person. None of them can move on their own, nor do they have the interests of their people or country at heart. They serve only the foreign hand and, of course, perform for a show.