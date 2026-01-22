When folly infects a village, catastrophe looms. That village must be quarantined, or the delusion spreads worldwide.

In modern terms, we don’t talk about villages, towns, or “the ship of fools” anymore. Instead, we prefer the modern taxonomy of collective psychosis or mass hysteria. All the same, if a place exhibits signs of collective madness, LEAVE!

As with Folie à deux and the Don Quixote syndrome, mass folly, too, obeys a principle of “liberation.” Promise a crowd absolute freedom, equality, or fairness, and they will crush anyone perceived as standing in their way. Consequences? Who cares—we only live once. Costs? We can always print more money. The future? It can only get better; progress is inevitable. Or is it?

Examples: