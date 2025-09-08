By Paraguay Mike

My dear friends, greetings to you. I hope you're well.

Anyone who knows me a little knows that I also tackle hot topics. That's why I've already lost a few channels on YouTube.

And that I also, let's just say, put forward theories that are quite unusual.

Note: Paraguay has a significant German-speaking population, primarily descendants of immigrants who arrived during the industrial age and after World War II.

These can certainly be found on other educational channels as well, and also from people who have occasionally unearthed such theories in the past in the mainstream media and discovered some things that are true and also pretty harsh.

I confess that I had encounters with the mafia in Germany.

Yes, I'll explain in a moment what I mean by that, “having encounters with the mafia.”

I just saw a documentary that was about the mafia; about various organizations that exist around the world that could be classified under the term Mafia.

And it's certainly the case, as we've certainly seen in other films, that there can indeed be different mafia groups, even within a single city, which on the one hand fight against each other and are hostile towards each other, but on the other hand also try to get along somehow, so that everyone has their own area in the city, their own street or something,…

…and can then squeeze people.

The mafia try to make money somehow without working!

That's usually typical of the mafia, to make money without actually doing labor or contributing anything useful to society.

For example, through collecting protection money: “We could mug you, but if you pay now, then we won't mug you.” That's completely crazy, of course. That these people say, “We're doing something for you, by not mugging you!” It's crazy.

If the mafia didn't exist, then there would be no muggings, but... “We protect you from us by you paying us.” And I've been thinking about that a bit in relation to this film I saw. And now it's become quite clear to me again that I've been right for a long time, that there is a mafia that most people don't even see.

Most people don't recognize that they serve the mafia. A mafia that simply doesn't call itself the "mafia but goes by many other names.

And yes, it just became clear to me that most people in Germany, I would say almost 100 percent, serve the mafia or are subordinate to the mafia, obey the mafia, submit to the mafia. [...]

In every country, there are specific terms for these criminal organizations, which ultimately don't really accomplish anything themselves [but live off the exploits from others], at least not for the most part: Of course, they also run hotel chains and restaurants, and all sorts of other businesses, but...

It often so happens that this hotel chain or that restaurant, for example, is forcibly incorporated into the mafia, so to speak.

And then they must pay the mafia a portion of their income, so that the mafia ultimately lets them operate as a hotel or restaurant or front business like that. That was anyhow the case in that film about the mafia, [...].

Ultimately, the mafia generally does not build businesses; it rather parasitizes the businesses of others.

That's something that needs to be made very clear about: That it [the mafia] collects money, that it's definitely unscrupulous, that it doesn't leave the poor in peace, but rather exploits them, and tends to parasite on the middle class rather than the super-rich.

The super-rich are part of the upper echelons of the mafia structure, who then also benefit from these criminal activities and behavior of the mafia as a whole.

And what else is characteristic of the mafia? It creates problems:

Like policing the people, for example. “Yes, you could be in danger here, things could get worse for you, but if you do this and that, or not this and that, then you'll be fine, then we'll leave you alone. Provided you pay us.”

I hope you already have an idea of which organization, which large group of people, I'm talking about right now. Of which organization there's leadership and subordinates and where there is an apparatus, i.e., an organized structure of institutions in existence that takes care of our well-being?

Of which organization can be said that it extorts money, oppresses people, organizes itself, and takes a share in all businesses?

Paraguay Mike encountered the Mafia in Germany

And of course, their leaders feel like saints: “We're doing everything right.” And if something does not turn out so well, then: “If the masses let this happen to them, it’s their own fault, their own bad luck, so to speak.”

The people could, of course, fight back, which, of course, could result in getting killed. If a family stops playing along, or if it doesn’t pay the protection money, maybe not everyone will be killed, of course, but at least somebody will be harmed. Maybe they’ll just be beaten up or hospitalized, whatever.

Now, “Do you understand that you have to pay us money? That you have to play along here; that you have to submit to the mafia?!” “Do you get it, now?!”

Yes, yes, I get it.

So, then of course, most people understand this, know that causing trouble creates even more problems, so they simply do as they’re told and obey.

Because of the intimidation, the mafia can function fantastically and excellently, and this system of parasites works well and thrives, this system of oppression, this surveillance system.

It's sometimes the case that various parties within the organization have to snitch on each other and fight for the top. Overall, however, they’re all pulling on the same rope. [...]

Everyone gets their share, and then it's all good.

And now I really ask you: Which organization, which group do I mean when I say this is the largest mafia or mafia-like organization in Germany? Who do I mean? What do I mean?

Can we pause, think about it for a moment, and then press PLAY again at some point, and then let me tell you which mafia I mean.

I've just listed everything, all the points. I'm just of the opinion and have the impression, based on the facts, that I'm certain that this is the largest mafia organization in Germany.

Because there are, let's say, officially at least 5 million members, fully involved and helping to organize the whole thing.

8,000,000 Germans have left Germany since 1991. The countries of South America are still considered an insider tip .

Of course, there is a leadership and so on. But there are many more people who dependent on them. They need this mafia so that they can co-exist.

They live off this mafia. They profit from the mafia. They earn money through the mafia. So, through this organization I'm talking about right now—I haven't said which one I mean yet—but think about it. […]

I'd say, this number has definitely appeared a bit more in the media now. And then, yes, when I say that most people in Germany are somehow involved in this organization in some way. But 5 million [members] are definitely already fully involved in Germany, really active they are. And then a whole lot of other people benefit from this mafia, yes, of course they get into trouble when they break the arrangement... when they can no longer provide for the mafia, then they get into trouble, yes. Suddenly, they don't have a roof over their heads anymore and the like.

But the mafia is actually well-disposed towards some people in Germany, especially this mafia, at least from what we see. A lot of money flows to these people who profit from the mafia, from this mafia. But it's obvious, after all the comparisons I've just drawn, that this organization, this group—I don't want to go into too much detail about it—has numerous similarities, not just similarities, but identicalities, with what is typical of the Mafia.

I said: coercion, all sorts of things are involved. And danger to life and the like. And oppression. And if you don't play along, you'll get into trouble. And so on. Who do I mean by that?

Okay, I'll explain now so the video doesn't get too long:

It's the Germans and their government !

Or rather, their government(s), because the last few governments have all been disasters.

It's the German state !!!

Really, think about it!

Compare what I just said.

What's typical of the Mafia, that's typical of the German government, the German state.

End.

Any questions about emigrating to Paraguay? Contact Mike (Michael): msarchko@gmx.de

Republished from the original with the permission of the author. Translated from the German original. The text has been shortened slightly. Images added for illustration. Leave Germany, while you still can.

Source: ‘Aufgedeckt: Deutschlands größte Verbrecherorganisation mit Millionen skrupelloser Mitglieder!’ | PARAGUAY VIVE & THE WORLDS LIFE

