Life is what happens while... plans
Looking ahead
The turn of the year is approaching. Let’s recapture 2025 and take a peek into the future:
On Why Dr. P Became Essential Reading
I see a world different than most people. I see a landscape of relationships. Navigation, insights... I can visualize differences. Imagine a metacognitive fifth dimension beyond human reality. Kind of like a dog that “sees” olfactory reality, but only quite so. So that’s why I could sleepwalk into Peking, Tokyo, and Harvard University like others walk in the park. So that’s why I could revive German philosophy and pen my masterpiece at the age of 19 like others write letters to their loved ones. It’s not my fault. I didn’t plan this. My parents didn’t plan this. Many governments tried to recruit me. I prefer solitude. It’s quite frightening at first. But also fascinating... So, why don’t you see for yourself?
"Where do I get Dr. P's writing for free?" "Can I get a special discount?" Dr. P's writings will never be free. We don't do discounts or special promotions.
On Censorship
2025 was the worst year of censorship for us yet. China cut itself off the rest of the world and has collapsed its internet. It’s basically an isolation net now.
America is transforming way too fast now. Platforms have replaced websites like landowners replaced the free farmers. People are searching information on ChatGPT, Google, and Youtube now, and all three of those are heavily moderated.
Of 100 persons I have worked with in the past, 99 didn’t make it professionally. No websites no more, no visibility, no income (as a freelance). Like an all-seeing eye, a company like Google focuses only on one item at a time, hiding millions of other search results.
This means, if you are not the No. 1 in your field, and if you do not have the blessings of the platforms, you become (almost) invisible to the world.
On All-or-Nothing
If we draw this “winner-take-all” principle to its conclusion, we won’t need so many countries in the future. Or schools and media for that matter. Why listen to your no-name teacher in suburban Bratislava, if you can watch a Harvard professor in Cambridge online?
Workflow gets hit even worse, I think. I mean, why do your own research, if you can simply ask GPT-4, GROK, Gemini or DeepSeek to do the work for you? In short, we don’t need the old civilization model anymore.
On iPhone Humans
Case in point: Tokyo, where I exist. Here, everyone is on their iPhones, and all the time. I say “iPhones,” and not mobile phones, because, really, the Japanese are all using American iPhones here. When walking their dogs, when walking to the mailbox, when talking to cashiers, these iphone-humans are truly subhumans our sci-fi writers warned us about. Can you imagine marrying one of those ‘walking bots’ and starting an iPhone family? Impossible. They would neglect their own child, if they had one, for TikTok videos and watching nepo kiddos of celebrities on Instagram.
Worse, the US platforms are now controlling what Japanese see and “discover,” while extracting a billion years of lifetime from them. (Think of attention as a ‘currency’ that, if spent on American apps, cannot be used to revive Japan.) This nation has basically finished--economically, culturally, and intellectually. Only a total iPhone ban in public and in schools, or a war with China, can stop the iphone-humans takeover.
On Memory Holes
Why should I care about yesterday’s gossip, when nobody else does? Have you noticed how the “Gaza massacre” has disappeared from the news circle? Or how nobody seems to talk about the “fake Covid plague” anymore? It seems that the world resembles that Hegelian organism with an attention span of a typical workday. Having turned millennial, it may have caught dementia: Can the “world as an organism” also suffer a brain stroke and fall into Wernicke’s aphasia—the disruption of speech? I mean, yesterday, the world rulers talked about Ming China and Evil Russia being the greatest threat to American security, right; but now it is the European Fourth Reich of Hate Speech Laws? It is evident that we must never trust what is said yesterday.
On The Dark Philosophy
Originally, we were planning on the completion of the Dark Philosophy horror anthology by the End of this year when Jesus was born. Subscribers can read the whole thing here, on Substack; but you know how it is: Many readers, including yours truly, still prefer turning a paper’s back. Anyway, proceedings in 2025 were disrupted. I do not have the funds, the eyes, nor the team to rush the paper project. Instead, I will postpone its physical publication to spring or summer 2026. On the dark side, this means a few more surprise chapters that’ll freeze your blood, such as ‘Poverty’, ‘Autofiction’ and ‘Paraphilia’.
Thank You!
I can’t thank too much the persons who supported this publication in one way or another. The last year has been war games, and so many sister publications were destroyed and sunk to the bottom of the writers sea.
Substack, just like the other US
monopolies platforms, does not delete authors. It torpedoes them and removes their posts from the platform’s surface. I used to compare ‘shadowbanning’ to a gulag time and prison cells. But now I prefer analogies to worldwide war and the persecution of dissidents during the great European revolutions. Because that is what it is: A planet wide silencing of all resistance.
I shall continue to write about China, Menticide, the History of Translation, the East-West Dichotomy, the Human Farm, Harvard, Peking University, the social evils of Japan, and the Dark Philosophy, no matter what, until I perish, impoverished though, debilitated maybe, but always loved by the God of Letters.
Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! And see you on the other side!
Dr. P
Next: Poverty
I remembered the video. I typed to find "The Human Farm" on YT. Nothing. I then I typed the exact title "What is the Human Farm". Again, NOTHING! You, Doc, are more censored than corn and cappage kids!!! 😱😱😱
Thank's once again Thorsten. You pointed the recent developements out spot on. Not only are Japanese iPhone addicted but the rest including my Home Cambodia is stuck in the Smart Phone-dumb people cycle where Kids are silenced by watching videos on their Phone. Most of them very very young, Kindergarten age. I also witness an increasing flood of middle aged western women which resemble the ultra self confident Yoga Type. Their use by date is over and they know it but still mostly hate men for being men. I correct that, Men are no longer men. Even the old farts like me wear Pony Tails feature wrinkeld Tatoos of Snakes and Skulls and seemingly have no interest in anything but Beer and Drugs. De-Population of the white People is in full process while my fellow Khmer ride up to 4 kids to school on their Honda Motorbike every Morning while smiling to me.
As far as the entire Western World is concerned we live in a time where everything is turned upside down so your Picture of some guy sleeping in the open covered by some plastic trash is something to look forward to in the not too distant time. My Hope laid with Atlas.\31 hitting Berlin,London,Paris and Tel Aviv and Washington at the same time but it seems the Aliens have more important plans anb bypass Earth by several millions of Kilometers.
One thing you pointed out correctly is that Solitude can actually save you. I myself am prove of that since over 20 odd years living in a Country that most of the World still consider a Khmer Rouge War Zone while it has now become a Target of the Thai Puppets on a String for the Hegemon by military Means with daily F16 bombings in the Border Region. I stick with the Khmer and avoid the western Expats and Tourists even more. Keeps me Happy .
Eventhoug i'm not a Christian i wish you a Happy New Year knowing that Buddha Sidharta Gautama was 500 years ahead of JC with his Philosophy where everyone can become Buddha.