OK, I once put Jordan Peterson in an anthology about internet addiction. My thinking: if he’s going to earn shitloads of money, he might as well do it in my book.

So I boxed him into Rueful Addiction .

Yesterday, during yet another schizophrenic meltdown, I looked him up again. He’s still there—on page one—making $400k a month.

I’ll never get him out.

Try it yourself. Put Dr. Pattberg in a book or post. Doc will stay there forever.

Where was I? Oh, yeah… what’s he doing with all that hustler money? He’s a 21st-century Canadian Kermit the Quack, famous for hilarious platitudes:

“Always dress up.”

“The world is a dangerous place”

“You only get to choose which price to pay.”

When the internet noticed his 12 Rules for Life drug addiction, the master began crying on camera, turned to Judaism, called critics “Jew-haters,” and soon supported Netanyahu’s war on Palestine.

What nobody realized: while everyone was buying his merch from the manosphere of porn-addicted gentiles,

… he was buying benzos, antidepressants, and new tuxedos!

At one point, he wanted to boycott Patreon because they only gave him $80k a month. That’s barely a hospital day on Klonopin—basically censorship.

Patreon buckled.

I immortalized that episode on page four and found my subheading: There Is No Censorship.

Thank you, Jordan Peterson.

Jordan Peterson tells income Jordan Peterson, a guru for frustrated men, recently revealed how much he is making as a public speaker. This is apart and beyond the money he is making as a professor, so hold your breath: Interviewer: “What if I told you that you are playing on young men’s distress to make that money.” Peterson: “That accusation has been leveled at me before, I don’t know how I’m playing on their distress -exploiting it or helping it? Look, I’ve said right at the beginning that I’m an evil capitalist. I don’t make any bones about it. I’m not ashamed of making money. It’s very hard to make money.” Interviewer: “Can I ask you bluntly how much you make?” Peterson: “Em, I make $80,000 a month on Patreon. My book is selling about 20,000 copies a week. I have royalties that are probably amounting to $1.5 on each of those. The tours garner about $35,000 to $50,000 an evening. I have a business that is generating, I don’t know, something in the neighborhood of $200,000 a month for me personally. There are some other smaller sources of income than that.” Interviewer: “You are making a lot of money out of this.” Peterson: “Yes. I certainly am. And so are a lot of other people.”—Rueful Addiction: There is no Censorship, p. 1

“Patreon could snap their fingers and terminate my income” Patreon, the go-fund-me page for content creators, has recently enforced severe community guidelines. The company now monitors a content creator’s online behavior inside and outside the website. […] Famous Youtuber ‘Sargon of Akkad’ (Carl Benjamin), star celebrity Lauren Southern, investigative journalist Faith Goldy, political commentator James Allsup, and free-speech activist Milo Yiannopoulos. After that, philosopher Sam Harris dropped his Patreon account in protest. He was joined later by psychologist Jordan Peterson…—Rueful Addiction: There is no Censorship, p. 4

Leave a comment