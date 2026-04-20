Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Yoko Uno's avatar
Yoko Uno
7h

Peterson's character development doesn't follow the classic path of heroes, but rather that of villains. 😰

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LinMaree's avatar
LinMaree
6h

Luuuuv it - not that it matters - when I hear or find out that my (uhm - so-called) “gut feeling” was CO-RECT ! Thanks for writing it.

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