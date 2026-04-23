OK, I increasingly wonder how people even find jobs anymore.

You can’t walk in anywhere and ask to work. Companies must meet racial, gender, and migrant quotas. Hiring a friend is considered nepotism. Hiring a man in need off the street is considered black market, illegal.

So everyone applies online through employment agencies for 5 openings alongside 17,486 other global applicants, hoping for a government-subsidized loophole.

Nobody can just work where they want anymore. It’s just random.

Meanwhile, HR uses ChatGPT to screen candidates for online activities and political views. They all walk on tiptoe, just like back then in Weimar...

In Europe, salary negotiations don’t exist. Federal pay scales, union agreements—socialism, plain and simple. Everyone knows what everyone earns.

And no matter what you’re paid, about 50% is deducted immediately: income tax, insurance, church tax, solidarity tax, health, unemployment. The other 50% gets taxed again: sales tax, fuel tax, travel tax, CO₂ tax, dog tax, death tax. Then fees for banking, passports, fines for speeding or Sunday trash.

You pay toilet paper, clothes, car. Rents are impossible. Groceries rise. Inflation eats everything. At month’s end, you have nothing. Want something nice? Debt.

Governments lie about unemployment. Officially 4%. In reality, Germany is near 16%. Spain, Italy, France, Portugal closer to 24%. They manipulate statistics: the ashamed, the exhausted who stopped applying—not counted. Students, migrants, housewives, househusbands, people over 50—not counted. Millions on welfare, prisoners, trainees—not counted.

Barely 30–40% of working-age people work full-time. They’re exploited like farm animals.

We live on a Human Farm .

Try to leave: exit taxes, permits, penalty points. Work one year less than required? Lose retirement, perks, benefits. Quit a government job? Never allowed back. Workers are terrified.

Anyone who accidentally finds work and reports it is a fool. Seventy-five agencies sound the alarm: “He has money! Get him! Juice him!” The bureaucracy suffocates. Banks monitor every transfer. Tax offices demand proof. One German YouTuber said the government took 75% of a €10k payment.

Honest work becomes unprofitable. Stupid, even.

Let’s look at Britain: A middle-class fool works hard for £140k. After tax and insurance: £86k. An Afghan couple with three children on benefits gets exactly £86k—housing, childcare, education, free food, tax-free side hustles, and Netflix. Nobody works. Plenty of free time.

Germany: a working German takes home €30k after tax, pays all bills. A Syrian refugee with three wives and eleven children gets €100k in welfare. Having a job in this system is dumb.

Before we continue: jobs and wages are a poor man’s way to make money.

Better ways: inheritance, marriage, usury, passive income, rents, fees, savings, investments, theft, extortion, alchemy, printing money, automation, welfare, and—always, always—having others work for you .

Anyone still working a traditional job is backward. Like being a slave on a cotton farm. Society moved on from slavery. Now it’s moved on from jobs.

Look at entertainment for the masses. The main characters are not working. Does this reflect the reality of your life, mmh?

Look at Democrat-run U.S. cities: unemployed people who hustle on the side get everything paid—school, rent, free publicity. Those who work pay for all that themselves, pay taxes, and get called alt-right fascists.

For 100 years, a job was the foundation. Before that, people were born into caste, family, guild. Luther said: “To each man, his calling. Just one.”

Then slave masters confiscated our lands and forced us into cities for jobs unrelated to who we are. Jobs existed to make owners rich and us able to pay bills, also to the rich.

Not having a job meant isolation, impoverishment, homelessness. Wealthy people live significantly longer.

Why isn’t this discussed? People need jobs. Education mattered because it led to jobs. Now people are left with nothing.

The solution? Force governments to stop lying about unemployment. Find work for unemployed engineers, bankers, teachers. Even tradespeople now struggle.

Politics should focus on one thing: jobs, jobs, jobs.

In Europe, newspapers obsess over Donald Trump. Who cares? People in Berlin, Paris, Milan, Prague need jobs. Everyone took jobs for granted until there weren’t any.

Birth rate in Europe: 1.3. That’s a 40% population drop per generation. Exponential decay. We need well-paid jobs.

That, and we need a giant flamethrower to burn down governments that tax us to the bone, squeeze us dry, and suffocate us with bureaucracy. No one wants to work in a pyramid Ponzi scheme that passes surplus GDP to billionaires and oligarchs.

The destruction of the labor market has been inversely proportional to stock market growth and the thousandfold increase of millionaires. We were victims of parasites.

Age discrimination starts at 35 now. White Christian men with families shouldn’t bother applying—all other skin colors, nationalities, and religious minority beliefs get priority. The private sector now discriminates against the native population.

We’re supposed to work until 65. Discrimination starts 30 years before that. If jobs were real and work was important, they wouldn’t treat us like that.

If too few jobs exist, society destabilizes. Dissatisfied people can’t afford families. They become isolated. Everyone asks: “What do you do?” What are people supposed to do? Lie.

Many do. “I’m a journalist. Management consultant.” I fear our nation is degenerating from architects and engineers into beggars and bogus self-employed people. They damage the economy. They damage democracy.

People need stability. Money. Decent housing. A decent living.

They used to say: “Study STEM. Computer science. You’ll find a job.” That’s no longer true.

Tech jobs are mostly gone. Computers do them better. Working alongside superior computers doesn’t pay the bills.

Soon, two job types remain: fake jobs (management consultants, investment bankers, stock analysts…) and underpaid jobs (nurses, police, elderly caregivers…).

Everyone else needs to be fed.

A young STEM student on Swiss TV said graduates now work for €800 a month. Competition is that fierce.

That’s because jobs are gone, darling. And no work pays the bills.

End.

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