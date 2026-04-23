Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Hirochi 'Ken' Nambuko's avatar
Hirochi 'Ken' Nambuko
2d

Something big is coming. Maybe worldwide lockdowns.

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Dinotaur's avatar
Dinotaur
2d

It’s all about the mighty dollar. Few like their job. Some are passionate, like kinder gardeners and firemen. But the vast majority of jobs are bullshit.

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