The Jews are draining everyone’s life elixir, and then some, and that of our children and future generations too. It’s wide and open god crimes, for all to see. As if they want us to witness it. Everything. In its purest, 100% biblical eisegesis.

These psychopaths are literally sacrificing the Middle East… and then bombing the kindergartens where the Muslim kids go and the hospitals where the survivors are. They murder Iranian negotiators, scientists, and religious leaders. They poison the food supply in Lebanon. They embargo, they sanction, they occupy. They starve children to death in Syria. They gaslight the British. Iraq. Libya. Venezuela. Cuba. Ukraine.

Like, everyone must give blood so that the Jews exist.

A truly parasitic lifeform.

Oh, but it gets better...

“Jewish” is a governance type