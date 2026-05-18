OK, this piece will knock you out. You won’t be able to exist unperturbed for the rest of your life knowing so much, so tread with caution. (This is parked behind the paywall, obviously. Consider a subscription soon—and BEFORE the new price hike starting June 20th, which will not affect current members.)

Last time we discussed energy extraction, moral tyranny, and, at last, interest and debt—how the rich stunted your potential from birth. You never stood a chance.

That must consequently lead us to discuss the value of everything in the game of perseverance: The value of most humans is not zero but minus. It is in the negative (hence, the debt). To understand this terrifying truth, we must investigate the act of value creation itself. And where better to start than in art where value is created by cheating, forgery, and market manipulation. Ladies and gentiles, without further ado: this week’s elite secret-level revelation…

ON ARTISTS AND VALUE CREATION

HOW DOES HE KNOW ALL THIS?!!!