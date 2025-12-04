Hybristophilia, derived from the Greek hybris (excessive pride or violence) and -philia (love for), refers to female attraction to men who have committed crimes or outrageous acts.

A History of Violence

You have been lied to about toxic masculinity. So many females are drawn to violent men.

Wherever you look, our females of the species only tolerate “good” men but severely crave “bad boys.” This is indisputable, anthropological “the study of humans” facts. Only the anti-human, woman-hating, extreme feminists and socialists are denying the biological reality: that powerful, violent predators are highly attractive.