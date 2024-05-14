“Universal History, the history of what man has accomplished in this world, is at bottom the History of the Great Men who have worked here.” –Thomas Carlyle, 1840

1. Be that kind of person

You must have a certain personality. Is there an egomaniac, a sociopath, a control freak or a little dictator in you? Do you want to succeed in life as bad as you want to breathe when pulled under water? Is it all about you, and how the world could be made your oyster? Are you prepared to do anything, everything that will make you go ahead? Then chances are you have the very fundamental character traits that are necessary to keep yourself moving forward and drive yourself to become the next messiah, shengren, or buddha.

2. Have a great idea

You need a plan, a system, a manifesto, a mission. Think of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book. If you write it down, you created it. And what is created exists. (Keep this simple rule in mind; you will thrive on it throughout your life.) It can be a book, an unpublished manuscript, an essay, a painting, a diary, a couple of poems, a draft for a constitution, or just a single line of thought, something! That idea is what you must focus on now; it will be your genius sitting on your shoulders and attending your actions every step; it is your guiding spirit, your talisman, your protector. And it will forever distract the critic’s eye away from your over-the-top personality toward that genius, so choose it wisely.