For four centuries, the West imposed Christianity on China, erasing the rich concept of “shengren” from its cultural history—a practice we must now resist.

Confucius, known by various names like King Kung or Master Kong, is NOT a Christian saint like Saint Nicholas, aka Santa Claus. Instead, he is a Chinese sage, specifically: a shengren in Confucianism, as unique as the buddhas in Buddhism.

Who owns “China”?

The Chinese shengren, embodying ideal personalities, hold the highest positions in China’s family-based value system.

Regrettably, the term shengren has been meticulously expunged from historical discourse, even within China. In the 17th century, Western missionaries falsely believed Confucius revered the Christian God.

Consequently, they insisted on Christianizing China, asserting, incorrectly, that the Chinese, from their origins following the Flood, possessed true knowledge of God in the Bible. [Little known fact, the Bible has no mentioning of the Chinese people. It’s all about God’s chosen people, the Jews.]

HOLY CONFUCIUS! The history of translating “sheng(ren)” in The Analects of Confucius between 1649 and 2009. GET YOUR COPY FOR CHRISTMAS, HERE !

This misinterpretation enabled China’s apparent Christianization, with Beijing now celebrating Christmas in the year 2025 of our Lord, Jesus Christ. However, few in Europe are aware that this year also marks the 2,576th anniversary of Confucius’s birth.

Translating Chinese key concepts into the vocabulary of Western powers not just weakens the originality of tens of thousands of Chinese thinkers, it might also have legal consequences in the future. Already, we see a major shift in America and Europe to weaponize language. It is no longer historians who do the translations; it is now bureaucrats and legal scholars.

I give you an example: The name “China” is a phonetic derivation of zhin-na which was used between the 17th and 19th century by Western scholars. You could see how easy it is for Western legal scholars to lay claim to “China’s History.”

A deliberate omission

The loss of shengren to Western cultural imperialism is especially perplexing, considering its frequent occurrence in Chinese texts.

As American historian Howard Zinn observed, if something is omitted from history, we don’t even know it was omitted.

Efforts to distort China’s originality through Greek or Latin translation were unrestrained: K’ung Fu-tzu was labeled “a philosopher,” “a saint,” “a magus,” “a teacher,” or “an appointee,” based on Western theorists’ whims. Any names, really, just not keeping the names Chinese.

Although not illegal, these cultural distortions soon became a language crusade that excluded tens of thousands of original Chinese concepts from world history, portraying China as literally “lacking in originality.”

This process of replacing Chinese wenming with Western “civilization” was accelerated by British and American influence in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Countless Chinese scholars get paid in dollars, US visas, and professorships, when they sell off China’s key terminologies.

They believed, correctly, that because they mastered American-English, that they now, too, control the China narrative.

Santa Christmas Kong?

Historically, European thinkers translated China based on their cultural biases, which is understandable. They wanted to keep their own languages racial and pure, and thus shunned Chinese words, especially in the political and cultural realm.

The Chinese themselves call their nation “Zhongguo,” a name that must not be uttered in London or Brussels.

The term “sage” became the preferred translation of shengren in Britain and France, while Germany favored “Heilige” (saint). The German language, deeply rooted in the Evangelical Bible, is ill-suited to translate the non-Christian Chinese tradition.

Cultural exchange should be mutually respectful and, hopefully, beneficial. When the Western missionaries first came to China, they had the Bible and China had the magnificent wenming. Four hundred years later, China had the Bible and the West had the leading civilization. This raises questions about the respect and benefits in this exchange.

To validate this perspective, one need only consult educated Western persons in China, America, or Europe. They will unequivocally confirm that Confucianism was a “Religion” (copyright to the Jesuits) but can’t for the life of Jesus provide its Chinese name. The Chinese name is “Ruxue.”

Know Your Dao!

Chinese names and concepts are still a taboo in Western capitals, many of whom lately banned China’s Confucius Institutes for fear of Confucian influence. When I studied at Edinburgh University in Britain, I was explicitly told by my professors that China is rubbish and its education worthless. Germany and France, likewise, do not acknowledge Chinese degrees. [The fact that China produces all the tinsel and plastic Christmas trees for Jesus Europe is apparently not a problem.]

To truly learn from Asia, Western China scholarship must abandon misleading European terminologies. The damage done—deliberate or not—is immeasurable to the point where European “Sinology,” the academic discipline established by the Society of Jesus, should be relegated to the realm of psychiatry.

Adopting Chinese terminologies is the future, allowing the East to contribute authentically to global understanding, free from Western linguistic constraints.

Only then can we genuinely celebrate being or knowing Chinese.

End.

Did you know about the DOWNLOAD BUTTONS? [Members only!] Go to the bottom of the following pages and download your research copies—FOR FREE!

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy

SOON, The Dark Philosophy, and more… 🎅🎅

Leave a comment