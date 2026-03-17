Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
16h

Hope you enjoy MINDCONTROL. It took us 2 weeks to get it up on Amazon. I didn't do it myself. But I was told there will be no eBook version because Amazon AI for some reason rejects it and wants a rewrite, which obviously we will not do. The downloadable pdf file is simplest and more practical. Hope this will stay on Substack. All the best! T https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/content-creators-peons (bottom of the page)

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Teddy Chan Jr.'s avatar
Teddy Chan Jr.
1d

There is nothing I want to see more in my lifetime than the beautiful countries of the West awakening from the Jewish nightmare matrix they've been trapped in for the last 80 years, and mounting a comeback for the ages.

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