Gāva (gaw-vah’) To Expire, Perish, Die

Our rulers steal our lives and our labor. They exploit our bodies and profit from our suffering. They force us to work for them on their plantations, farms, or platforms.

We live on a Human Farm .

If you are a slave, you might think, “But it’s always been this way, and at least they don’t kill me after I expire; they leave me money after tax so I can buy food and pay my bills.”

But what if I told you that the money and the food belong to the rulers and that the bills go directly into their pockets? And that the entire system is a secure prison from which you will never escape; a system based on minimal wages and maximum profit?

Economists know that capitalists use human labor to generate maximum profits with paying the least amount.

Doctors know that medicine exploits pain and illness to maximize profits by addressing only the symptoms, not the cause.

The philosophers know that the intellectual community exploits human drama to secure the power and prestige of its masters.

You might think this couldn’t be true; surely there must be some benefit for capitalists in paying higher wages, for doctors in curing illnesses, or for masters in not abusing their slaves.

But the reality is: you gain nothing with kindness or charity.

A field must be plowed. The cattle must be milked. The people must be rounded up and exploited. Otherwise, they won’t give up their produce.

Dostoevsky spent ten years in a labor camp and wrote “The Idiot” to remind us of the futility of kindness in a world where everyone is taking advantage of everyone else. The more people whose lives you disrupt, affect, or dominate, the higher your status.

We venerate warlords like Napoleon or Hannibal; we idolize oligarchs and tyrants, even though these figures have robbed millions of people of their lives and livelihoods.

We support governments who print six trillion dollars, which equals 100 million years of stolen labor in this economy, to enrich its bankers and financiers.

We embrace materialism and believe that more, not less, is always better: more rental apartments, entire fleets of cars and boats, stock shares in all companies, even though we’ve taken it from others who now suffer deprivation.

We carelessly destroy hundreds of small businesses, even though we’re destroying our own future.

Clearly, for us, people are an energy source to be spent and then discarded, like batteries, livestock, or tools. The so-called love our rulers have for humanity stems from their malignant narcissism to exploit us to maximize their power.

Use the lifespan and labor of ten people and become a millionaire.

Use the lifespan and labor of tens of thousands of people and conquer countries and overthrow foreign governments.

Physicists know that energy in this universe is never lost but only redirected. It’s about flow, direction, storage, and transformation.

We can slow a million persons down, but we can also speed them up. We can burn them out slowly or quickly. We can artificially increase their productivity.

We feed farmers heavy, high-calorie food that inhibits their growth and brain development but makes them resilient and strong.

We overwhelm followers with meaningless rules and information that stifle their creativity but turn them into repeaters and memorizers.

We control workers with minimum wages and high inflation, which stresses them and makes them work twice as hard but never allows them rest or an escape.

Fortune, fame, and immortality can be made but only from the misery and suffering of others. It’s a transfer of lifetime and energy away from the human slaves to the slaveholders, who then build vast cities and empires.

Our rulers, or slaveholders, or world-eaters, or chief exploiters, or whatever you want to call them, know that we’re having this discussion.

They know that we know that our suffering is their life elixir.

The ancient Greeks were so in love with beauty, nature, and knowledge that they forgot to kill or enslave enough Romans who would eventually conquer them. To honor the defeated, they adopted the Greek word for suffering, pathos.

The ancient Chinese understood human suffering and called it life force, Qi. When someone is in distress, they release Qi. Therefore, the emperors made great use of the poor people’s Qi.

The Buddhists were very different; they avoided dukkah, suffering. We should break free from the vicious cycle of suffering and attain enlightenment. Thus, the Buddhists become easy prey for predators.

The Christians were different again; they were made to endure suffering and even demand more. They were to turn the other cheek. Perfect slaves.

The Hebrews, however, taught that we must accept Gaw-Vak, suffering, as the ultimate source. We must burn, maim, conquer, and harness the energy of enslaved peoples for the good of the few chosen ones: for world domination.

That is the difference. That is why the world is shaped by Judeo-Christian traditions and not by Buddhist, Confucian, Hellenistic, or Norse traditions. It is because some tribes from the Middle East heard the words of a malicious God-Demon, Yahweh: “You shall utterly overthrow them and completely break down their sacred pillars!” And to his worshipers he revealed ever crueler methods to do this: Create, crea! Make it so!

Gaw-Vak is the ancient technology, the process of extracting energy from abuse, pain, drama, war and destruction, from illness, disasters, and plagues.

The profiteer of Gaw-Vak cannot experience the suffering of others, which is spent. He remains oblivious. He doesn’t know where all his energy comes from. He must be a real powerhouse, a true force of nature, a creator.

Don’t deceive yourselves. You know that right now the energy is flowing away from the Persian people and toward the Israeli tribes.

You know that right now the life force is being drained from the middle classes of the world and toward the rulers of this planet.

You know that they feed on Gaw-Vak, O Energy of Suffering.

End.

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