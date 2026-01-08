Dear Reader,

The platforms have disintegrated Dr. Pattberg and his work. Google deleted 6 million of his search results in 2019. Substack alone erased 146,000 of his subscribers in 2025. Re-subscriptions were disabled. Visibility now reduced by 97%.

No one believed Ernest Hemingway when he was followed by state security. No one took Huey Long seriously when he feared for his life. No one believed Dr. Pattberg of Peking, Harvard, Tokyo, and Edinburgh University, yet he was and remains the most heavily censored, last German philosopher.

You, gentlemen, had better understand what is at stake here, because they are coming for your countries and authors as well. A moment of silence for those who have not yet found The Menticide Manual, The Human Hierarchy, The Fourth Reich, Finis Sinarum, The Fifth Dimension, The Empire of the Jews, or The Dark Philosophy… Do not look for these texts on the free internet. The control Jews have killed the world. The free internet is a psyop. We live on a Human Farm.

All platforms are American. They seek world domination. What you see has been curated for you, not your free will. You must find the works of Dr. Pattberg. Find a way to find them. Do not board airplanes with them. Do not boast about them to your directors. Know that you know. And prepare.

Without further ado, the next installment of the one, undisputed, darkest, and most forbidden text on the inhuman condition: THE DARK PHILOSOPHY.

FOLLY

Folly is a deficiency in understanding the dire consequences of one’s actions.

Introduction

A folly, from the Latin follis (to “lead astray”), is not a person but a form of delusion.

When it befalls someone, that person—lacking sufficient knowledge or understanding—acts in a way that results in losses, chaos or utter disaster. Such naive, thoughtless actions are deemed “foolish,” and those who carry them out are called fools.

Warning: Folly is distinct from stupidity. A foolish person acts with good intention, while a stupid person just acts.

All folly is inherently tragic.

Chesterton’s Fence