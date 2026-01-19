OK, this went horribly wrong, sort of: The last installment of the Dark Philosophy, THE SUBSTITUTES, was again intercepted and blocked by Substack. It was made invisible to the platform’s 60 million monthly readers.

Substack had already suspended this publication twice, then deleted 146,000 followers (real people, not bots), and then reduced sharing by 97% 98.1%. On top of that, there were other forms of harassment, such as re-subscription blocks, transactions cancelled, and a shadowban (meaning I’m being shown click counts that don’t actually exist). It looks like a full-blown embargo.

P.S. On a positive note, this publication increases in value like few others in the world. What was once true only for the art world, now applies to authors: It becomes exceedingly rare, if not impossible, to find and own a 《Pattberg》.

Folie à Deux

“I ruined us, but my actions came from a good place.” —Bella, Poor Thing

Folly is contagious. It attracts other foolish people who feel entitled to imitate the fool, acting on irrational feelings and a misguided desire to inflict… change.

Because these collective delusions often begin between two people, French psychiatry named this phenomenon folie à deux—the madness of two.