OK, the previous two pieces—'Content Creators' and 'Fake Professors'—were just a taste of what’s to come. The core message between them both, I reiterate, was to not blindly follow the swindlers and charlatans of the internet. In this eye-opening analysis of madness and exploitation, which I wanted to call 'Masters and Slaves' but changed last minute to 'Fans with No Benefits,' we shall see with absolute clarity that

…unchecked power will always lead to abuse of those who sustain it.

That, and we are also making the strongest case that you should never buy a concert ticket, serve a boss, or vote in the West. You’ll soon understand.

Enjoy!

DID YOU KNOW about the DOWNLOAD BUTTONS [members only]? Go to the bottom of these pages and download YOUR FREE RESEARCH COPIES!

→ Mindcontrol *HOT BOOK

→ The Dark Philosophy *NEW

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *CLASSIC

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy *MUST READ

Even more downloads will be added, SOON!!!