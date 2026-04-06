OK, you’ve probably been waiting for this magnificent piece on AI slop and despair (which, guaranteed, was NOT written by an AI). It’s not targeted at anyone specific. Rather, it’s perhaps the rarest analysis of the “fake professors” on the internet, whom you’ve encountered far too many times not to be obsessed with them. After reading this riot, you will have full clarity.

WARNING. NOT FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION. TREAD WITH CAUTION!

You surely will have noticed that most of the content on Substack, Twitter(X), YouTube, etc., is now “slop”—meaning it was created for creation’s sake: repetitive, rephrased garbage, or noise (as opposed to signal), and not even written by humans but by Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini, or DeepSeek (AI artificial intelligence software programs).

You can spot the slop at once. Mid-tier IQ people who steal, swine, or parrot what they found on Google search are suddenly all over the place and roll out the most fluent, educated, informed expert opinions on virtually any topic they choose, even if all the qualifications they’ve ever earned was a high school diploma.

Part I.

On the Rise of Fake Professors with Questionable Expertise Which They So Copy-Pasted from the Internet of Fools Without Permission or Integrity