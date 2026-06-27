Funniest thing: China Daily reached out to Dr. Pattberg for a deep piece on the CPC and its upcoming 105th anniversary on July 1st. So, Doc sat down in his rainy room in exile in Tokyo, Japan, and boldly wrote this masterpiece about acronyms, communism, Chinese names, and world history… in under 900 words.

The editors went all “Um, ooh, *Joooo-Taaaai*… (犹太)” and redacted the piece. So, we sent it to “*Joooo-Taaaai*” Ron Unz from *Unz Review* instead, who doesn’t speak Chinese but generously archived it under Foreign Policy hidden away from the front page so that nobody finds it. Still, kudos to Ron. This counts as publication. So that people can’t say, Dr. P never said it. Dr. P never wrote such a magnificent communist thing. Bah, but he did.

Please visit it and comment hello. If you want:

Dismissed by the West, Driven by History: The Secret to China’s Century of Rejuvenation, by Thorsten J. Pattberg - The Unz Review

TRY IT, GO TO UNZ!