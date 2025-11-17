Greetings, philosophers! In last week’s installment of the Dark Philosophy, we talked about the grand theorists and their loony theories about the Origins of Everything™. In this week’s chapter, we are going down on the party-poopers and doomsayers of humanity. “The end is nigh,” “the lights go out,” “the Four riders of the Apocalypse are hailing from the East.” You’ve heard about them. A person who spreads misery and hopelessness, in academia is called “a Cassandra.”

This meditation isn’t for the faint-hearted, obviously. But for us philosophers, it is of the utmost importance to know about these creatures, so that we can fortify our position against their horrors. Without further ado, here’s all their important secrets…

…nobody ever regretted it 🔥🔥🔥

Preview