With the sudden increase in circulation of The Human Farm, readers are growing worried about sending it as gift, accidentally leaving it at a café, or boarding an airplane.

To which we reply: DO NOT bring a copy of The Human Farm onto an airplane!

Airport security has started looking into suspicious books and magazines during screenings. Do not present them with bomb manuals, receipts for steroids, and—AT NO POINT during immigration—should you show them your copy of The Human Farm!

One reader, who must remain anonymous, tried to carry a copy of The Empire of the Jews into Logan International, Boston, last month. He wrote to us, he said he got cold feet and left the copy with his fiancée. We strongly ADVISE AGAINST leaving The Empire of the Jews with your fiancée at railway stations, airports, and when renewing your passport at the embassy!

Baggage check.

Confiscated items.

SSSS-code.

Across Western democracies, books that trash those democracies raise red flags. Asking our author, Dr. P himself, whether he takes the rumors about a complete Pattberg ban seriously, he laughed: “I personally cannot travel west without getting the SSSS treatment. They search me for firearms… and books.”*

[Editor’s note: ‘SSSS’ stands for ‘Secondary Security Screening Selection’.]

“It’s certainly country-specific,” Dr. P explains. “Shove Your Democracy Up Your Ass was highly appreciated in Taiwan. The Menticide Manual, on the other hand, is an instruction manual that I wouldn’t risk greeting your anti-terror commando at Frankfurt International Airport with, frankly. It contains horrifying life stories, including a working death spell. The chapter that got me arrested was ‘Inverse Reality’. You’ll see.”

There are not many actually forbidden books out there. Most ‘lists of forbidden books’ online are in fact maintained by women who also buy mystery novels. This has made the claim very vague, and most seekers don't know what a truly controversial book should look like. [We have yet to find a woman who carried the hardcover of The Fourth Reich through airport security.]

“Of course, I should feel honored to be seen as a banished thinker. Marx and Voltaire famously died in exile, just not in exile in the Far East, I guess. But this airport terror is darker and new and, quite frankly, an attack on the printed word.”

Anyways, these titles seem unstoppable. We had 146,000 confirmed subscribers and 4 million readers from India and China lining up for Dr. P’s writings, before the pigs of Substack, the US pyramid Ponzi scheme run by anti-German die-hards, suspended us.

“We are back up but had to start over, capped at 3,000 subscribers. Visibility was reduced to 0. No exposure, no organic traffic. Tough tits.”

People still talk about The Human Farm though. Get your hands on a physical copy while you can.

Just don’t travel with it.