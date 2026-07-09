Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Bugey libre's avatar
Bugey libre
2h

Can Westerners dance? Can they make people dance? Yes they do... Last time doc it was a Swedish woman... She started young, here she was a promising youth:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBVy7aOJV08&list=RDhBVy7aOJV08&start_radio=1

Once, during a Qi Gong workshop, we have had party. One Chinese was here to teach a rather esoteric stuff. I didn't took that course. During the party, the music went on reggae. After maybe two songs, the Chinese Qi Gong teacher came to battle dance. Can you believe it? Such a battle it has been... And the guy could jump, skank and all the crowd stop dancing to encourage us...

I don't know if Asian can think but they can dance!

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Bugey libre's avatar
Bugey libre
3h

"Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds..."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBVy7aOJV08&list=RDhBVy7aOJV08&start_radio=1

Few people think anyway in Europe. There was a strong popular common sense and dealings with more esoteric stuff. Many "secret societies" were dealing with esoteric stuff and not so much common sense. As for philosophers... Few in scholarly fashion but millions of minds who were thinking even during the industrial warfare abominations.

As of now? Well, who can think with an "computer/phone"? Who can think in environments have been designed to capture your attention?

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