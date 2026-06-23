The unemployed humans of this world are herded toward addiction-forming, anxiety-inducing US platforms DESIGNED to transform them.

Nothing we consume on those “free-for-all” American platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter/X, or even Substack has real value; they only things of worth are your time and attention, pissed away to make another scam: Like human cattle or living batteries, we are being exploited as a resource of energy for the billionaire class and their capital—a class based in the US and possessed by Jews.

Now, the following piece is about the US platform economy and how these “free” platforms, all being evil clones of one another, are but interim (for the time being) solutions designed to enslave the real economies of the very industries they claim to liberate: YouTube for marketing, television, consulting, film and advertisement, Instagram for magazines and journals, Spotify for music, ChatGPT for instruction and education, and so on (I’m sure you can think of ten more).

Behind the scenes, enormous global capital, the very opposite of anything “free,” is flooded into these platforms who can now offer their services for nothing—outcompeting and undercutting EVERYONE—, while systematically destroying our means to earn, our people, society, the professions, and all institutions, after which, and this will arrive sooner than collapse, once they have secured a planetary oligopoly, they will raise fees, subscriptions, and all prices in an invasion unlike anything you have ever seen.

And since this is going to be the greatest act of plunder in human history, led by the sole global superpower, and since the global transfer of capital is concentrated in the hands of that biblical tribe (→Empire of the Jews), we might as well call this shocking, unprecedented, and final piece of total enlightenment…

The Spirit of the American People

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