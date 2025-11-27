Thank you to everyone who skipped a $7 dollar meal and donated to this publication. It means a lot to me.

We are living in desolate times. Have you heard about the liber-net Repression Report concerning Germany? Across Europe, thousands of intellectuals are having their households raided and their electronic devices confiscated. A moment of silence for those who suffer under this purge. Europe has become the Fourth Reich.

Despite my own censorship and the threat of this account’s suspension, I must push forward as promised with The Dark Philosophy, the horror anthology that exposes life’s dark truths.

The last three installments were about public intellectuals, pseudoscientists, and charlatans. If you have read them, you will have a clear understanding of how they fabricate those theories about everything™.

However, all these figures had one thing in common: they did not reject the system that fed them. In this dark chapter, we turn to those lost souls who dare to challenge the regime, and who die horribly as a consequence.

This is a revelation you will never forget. Hide it, burn it, deny its existence. Gentlemen...

HERETICS & APOSTATES