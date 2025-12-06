We should show compassion for the uninitiated masses of tourists who frequently complain about those “uncomfortable seats” at Delta Airlines, the “hostile chairs” at Starbucks, and those “back-breaking benches” at Yoyogi Park.

All these lovely and kind visitors couldn’t possibly have known that there’s a smaller, sadistic group of “architects” who deliberately and with nefarious motives designed precisely those inhospitable seats, chairs, and benches. I call this horrible practice of treating humans as pests or pigeons the

“Anti-Human Architecture from Hell.”

Dial Up The Pain

OK, this works best with images. I have to show you these. And if you’re just listening to this, try to visualize it. Take a look at this park bench. Slanted surface. Stupid armrests that prevent kids from lying down. Poor frame that does not match with the average person’s height. The person who designed this torture rack should be buried under it.