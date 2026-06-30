After a day spent on US social media, Europeans no longer function as Europeans: they can neither converse rationally nor think clearly, nor can they build bridges, design buildings, or shape society. They are completely numbed and defeated.

Part I: Asia and Europe Marked for Servitude *hot shit

Part II: The Spirit of the American People *criminally good

It is no secret that Europeans forgot to invent to make phones or computers, screens and cameras, navigation systems and search engines, and they are not even embarrassed by this, as they do not even realize that their iPhone and MacBook technologies are intellectual properties of the United States.

These pushovers did not even bother to build their own E-mail servers or social media platforms, relying completely on US-based Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, and the rest. They never developed cashless payment services either, using American Visa, Mastercard, or PayPal as if they were their own. For this negligence on part of their fathers, Europeans now have to click, like, and comment away on US pyramid Ponzi schemes designed to make the fewer Americans richer than sunlight.

CONTINUE READING…

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