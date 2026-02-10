OK, you may not have heard about this, but Google/YouTube, complying with EU regulations, deleted 11 million political videos last year.

Billions of human cattle in Africa and Eurasia are herded onto the US platforms as useful watch-critters (stealing lifetime, milking them for attention), who will never get free exposure themselves.

Google/YouTube is a US publisher with A-tier lists and control agenda. These US platforms (Google/YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter-X, Instagram, TikTok, Substack...) are hyper-selective and no different from the old US landowner and media oligarchy.