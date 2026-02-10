A feed is played to humans to make them feel stressed out and hateful
No saving them now
OK, you may not have heard about this, but Google/YouTube, complying with EU regulations, deleted 11 million political videos last year.
Billions of human cattle in Africa and Eurasia are herded onto the US platforms as useful watch-critters (stealing lifetime, milking them for attention), who will never get free exposure themselves.
Google/YouTube is a US publisher with A-tier lists and control agenda. These US platforms (Google/YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter-X, Instagram, TikTok, Substack...) are hyper-selective and no different from the old US landowner and media oligarchy.
What you see there is assisted
living thinking—or “manufactured idiocy,” if you will. That’s because the “popular contents” are those who capture the imaginations of millions of low-IQ shrimps. Largely emotional messaging such as sex, food, danger, violence, stress…
