A warning must be issued before consciously learning the techniques described in this forbidden handbook of horror and madness. They arise quite naturally—which is dangerous enough: politicians must lie; priests must indoctrinate; journalists must exploit misery to attract attention:

We have “laws” meant to prevent the common people from gouging out eyes, puncturing kidneys, breaking bones, or looting cities; however, no such laws exist to protect our psyches from psychological violence: the stabbing, piercing, breaking, and looting of the mind.

The natural defense against a terrorist or murderer is to neutralize the aggressor. You must destroy the perpetrator before he destroys you. There is no other way.

When a foreign nation invades with tanks and guns, you either take up arms or you are conquered and doomed to suffer for a thousand years.

The war for minds is no different. If someone tries to destroy your mind—to annihilate common sense and reason—you must never give in. Don’t apologize, don’t confess, and don’t throw yourself into the quantum shredder. You must fight back with all your might! Fight for your life; if not for yourself, then do it for your people.

This is psychological warfare being waged against us. It should be fought globally, but it isn’t. The people are caged and divided. We live on a Human Farm.

Our Western regimes, with their totalitarian instruments of mind control, are acting with purpose. Institutions like art, culture, languages, and sciences have been completely infiltrated. Our Western institutions and state media are acting as terrorist organizations against humanity. Their goal is the annihilation of the last resistance—you!

If we don’t resist the attack on our freedoms, we will only suffer more terror, more cognitive damage, and more emotional pain. It’s that simple.

Listen, and listen very carefully to this: The age of man is over. The human species has been evolutionarily superseded. Nothing that exists in the world today is natural, accidental, or human. We live in an artificial world, under artificial world rulers who are striving for a new, artificial way of life.

One last point about words and deeds. Actions speak louder than words, yes; yet it is these words… words that program people. Words determine who obeys an order and who ignores a cry for help.

Our rulers know this. For centuries, they have studied the dark arts: society, sociology, socialism. Psyche, psychology, mind control. Dark magic, dark lore, dark philosophy. They will force you into eternal obedience while they murder dissenters and censor your cries for help. They do not want us to resist. Resistance is strictly forbidden.

They are masters of lies and deception. They can legally kill hundreds of thousands of us with violence, but no ordinary citizen is allowed to stand up against a tyrannical ruler, a parasitic elite, or a cruel invader. With words, they can legally program and destroy thoughts, while forbidding us—as they put it—from “inciting hatred,” “spreading misinformation,” or “spreading conspiracy theories.”

Ultimately, menticide (the killing of thought) is also a personal matter: It occurs in dysfunctional families and toxic work environments. Psychologists advise avoiding narcissists, psychopaths, and abusers. But reporting them to the authorities is pointless, as any dissident who has sought help can attest.

The support systems are traps and sites of cruel entanglement: In reality, these front organizations are run by state informants; they are the henchmen of mind control.

Avoidance may temporarily solve your problem, but it doesn’t solve the problem. If you avoid conflict, the perpetrator simply finds a new victim: your friend, your partner, your child.

The mind-killers described in this forbidden guide are always one step ahead, because demoralization and manipulation are in their programming. Their victims, however, must first study Dark Philosophy, understand the Human Farm, and decipher the Menticide Manual to grasp the one piece of advice innate to all remaining humans, yet one that everyone hesitantly heeds:

You must fight back.

